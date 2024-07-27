Olympics

France wins Olympic gold in men’s rugby sevens

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang

France has won their first gold medal of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. On Saturday at the Stade de France in north Paris, France defeated two-time gold medalist Fiji 28-7 in the gold medal game to claim first in men’s rugby sevens. This was not only France’s first gold medal as the host country at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, it was their first gold medal in men’s rugby sevens at the Olympic Games.

Look Back at France’s results in Olympic rugby sevens event

France finished in second place in Group C with a record of one win, one loss and one draw for four points. In Group C action, they beat Uruguay 19-12, tied the United States at 12, and lost to Fiji 19-12. In the quarterfinals, France defeated Argentina 26-14, and in the semifinals, France defeated South Africa 19-5. South Africa defeated Australia 26-19 to win bronze.

Won Olympic Gold with 11 tries

France recorded 11 tries in their six wins. France was led by Aaron Grandidier Nkanang with three tries. The multi-positional player who can play wing and fullback, has duel citizenship. He was born in England, but is eligible to compete internationally for France because his mother is French. The French players with two tries each were Antoine Dupont of Lannemezan, and flanker Andy Timo of Massy. The four French players with one try were Jefferson Lee-Joseph of Duras, Rayan Rebbadj of Martigues, Jordan Sepho of Pontoise, and Antoine Zeghdar.

Women’s Rugby Sevens Starts Sunday

It will not take long before the women’s rugby sevens tournament starts. It begins on Sunday. It is a 12-team tournament that wraps up on Tuesday. New Zealand, Fiji, Canada, and China are in Group A. Australia, Ireland, Great Britain and South Africa are in Group B. France, Japan, the United States and Brazil are in Group C.  Australia won the Olympic gold medal in women’s rugby sevens in 2016, and New Zealand won the Olympic gold medal in 2021.

 

Topics  
Olympics Rugby
Author image
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
