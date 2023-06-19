Francis Tiafoe Wins BOSS Open, Breaks Into Top 10 For First Time

Sunday was filled with heartwarming stories in multiple sports.

While golf fans were enchanted and happy for Wyndham Clark winning the U.S. Open, tennis fans were feeling the love for American Francis Tiafoe.

Tiafoe, affectionately nicknamed “Big Foe,” achieved some career firsts this weekend that deserve to be celebrated.

He won the 2023 BOSS Open, his first career ATP title on grass courts.

Not only is that a tremendous confidence boost for the 25-year-old who has experienced more career success on the hardcourts, but it also gave him the added boost of breaking into the ATP Top 10 rankings for the first time.

There is no better way to prepare for the July 3 opening of Wimbledon.

Tiafoe is now No. 10 in the world, a well-deserved accomplishment.

He has been playing some of his best tennis since beating Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open last September.

Tiafoe is a joy to watch, and his personality is so likable that fans sometimes overlook how hard he has worked to get where he is.

The on-court celebration of his successes on Sunday gives us a glimpse of what it means to him.

Frances Tiafoe pops open his champagne on court after winning Stuttgart. This is how you celebrate reaching the Top 10. A monstrous game. A great human being. Big Foe deserves this. pic.twitter.com/ptqhVsx0zU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 18, 2023

Two American Men Are Now In ATP Top 10 Rankings

It has been a long time, 11 years to be exact, that the U.S. has had two men in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings.

In June 2023, Taylor Fritz is No. 8 and Francis Tiafoe is No. 10.

Could this translate into Grand Slam wins for one or both of the men this year?

With the stronghold that Novak Djokovic has on the men’s game, it will be a tough road at Wimbledon in July or at the U.S. Open in September.

However, Tiafoe has momentum, and Fritz has been consistently performing well so anything is possible.

Two American men will be ranked in the top-10 for the first time in 11 years 😎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qBn151mqbg — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 18, 2023