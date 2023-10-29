NHL News and Rumors

Frank Vatrano records three goals in 7-4 Ducks win over Flyers

Jeremy Freeborn
Frank Vatrano

Anaheim Ducks left winger Frank Vatrano of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts became the first player in the National Hockey League this season to record two hat tricks. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Ducks win over the Philadelphia Flyers from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

How and when did Vatrano score three goals?

Vatrano scored a goal in each period. He put the Ducks up 2-0 at 15:20 of the first period from Cam Fowler of Windsor, Ontario, and Mason McTavish of Zurich, Switzerland. Even though Fowler was born in Canada, he represents the United States internationally, and even though McTavish was born in Switzerland, he represents Canada internationally. Vatrano then put the Ducks up 3-0 at 6:58 of the second period from rookie defenseman Jackson LaCombe of Eden Prairie, Minnesota and Ryan Strome of Mississauga, Ontario. Then in the third period, Vatrano scored a shorthanded marker at 11:12 of the third period from Adam Henrique of Brantford, Ontario, to put the Ducks up 7-3.

Vatrano’s first Hat Trick in 2023-24

Vatrano had his first hat trick this season on October 15. It came in a 6-3 Ducks upset win over the Carolina Hurricanes. The home victory for Anaheim was considered an upset as the Hurricanes were considered Stanley Cup contenders prior to the season starting.

Vatrano’s fifth NHL career hat trick

Vatrano’s first NHL hat trick came with the Boston Bruins on December 18, 2015. It came in a 6-2 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Vatrano then scored thrice in a 4-3 Florida Panthers win over the Chicago Blackhawks on January 21, 2020 and then in a 5-3 Ducks win over the Colorado Avalanche on January 26, 2023.

Vatrano’s 2023-24 NHL statistics

In eight games this season, Vatrano has eight goals and one assist for nine points. He is a +7 with 18 penalty minutes, two power-play points, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 29 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 12 blocked shots, 16 hits, and five takeaways. With the win, the Ducks improve to the .500 mark at four wins and four losses for eight points.

 

Topics  
Anaheim Ducks NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

