Gabriel Landeskog won’t play in 2023-24 either

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog of Stockholm, Sweden missed the entire 2022-23 National Hockey League season with arthroscopic knee surgery. Now, according to Mike Stephens of The Hockey News, he will have cartilage transplant surgery on Wednesday, and will miss the entire 2023-24 NHL season as well. It should be pointed out that Landeskog has no intention of retiring, but it will be interesting to see how his body recovers. Landeskog, a veteran Avalanche left winger will be 31 years old at the start of the 2024-25 NHL campaign.

Avalanche missed Landeskog in the playoffs

Even though the Avalanche won the Central Division with 109 regular season points, Colorado did not play well as a team in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They were upset in seven games by the Seattle Kraken in the first round. For the Kraken, it was their first playoff series win in the history of the franchise.

In 69 career playoff games, Landeskog has 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 points. He is a +15 with eight power-play goals, four game-winning goals, 191 shots on goal, 352 faceoff wins, 70 blocked shots, 218 hits, 48 takeaways and 59 giveaways. When Landeskog won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, he led all players with a plus/minus of +15.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

There are currently eight teams left in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. We could see a drop to seven teams on Wednesday, if the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs are currently trailing three games to none, and have an injury issue to deal with on their own. Ilya Samsonov will not be playing with a lower-body injury and will be replaced by rookie Joseph Woll of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.

Also on Wednesday, the Vegas Golden Knights are in Edmonton leading their series two games to one. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes lead the New Jersey Devils 3-1, while the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken are deadlocked at two.