French tennis player Gael Monfils is looking relaxed and joyful in his latest YouTube video tease called “Summer Game.”

In the Twitter post teasing its release, he and his wife, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, are playing tennis.

And they are also engaging in other sports like cornhole and bowling.

Monfils and Svitolina, married since 2021, do not show their daughter Skai born in October 2022 in the video preview.

Hey guys 😃, are you ready for a good dose of fun and high spirits? Our new video ‘Summer Game’ is probably going to crack you up! So, stay tuned, it’s dropping very soon on my YouTube channel! 🙌🏾 — Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) July 22, 2023

His YouTube channel is called Gael Monfils @gaelmonfils15.

He has over 49,000 subscribers and 14 videos currently posted.

Next Summer Game For Monfils And Svitolina – Mubadala Citi Open

Monfils has not played competitive tennis since retiring from the 2023 French Open after his epic come-from-behind 5-set win over Sebastian Baez.

LA MONF HAS DONE IT!!!! #RolandGarros@Gael_Monfils comes from 0-4 down in set three to beat Baez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6 7-5! Fought through fatigue and cramps for the incredible win 😱 pic.twitter.com/pmXT9yQjSb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 30, 2023

He ranked that win in front of the home crowd as one of the best in his career.

Elina Svitolina had a great Wimbledon tournament beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek before losing to the eventual Wimbledon Champion Marketa Androusova in the semifinals.



Monfils and Sviotlina are both scheduled to play in the ATP/WTA 500 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC from July 29 through August 6, 2023.

Monfils has also committed to playing the Winston Salem Open from August 19-26 so it appears he is healthy and gearing up for the US Open.

Svitolina is seeking her first Grand Slam final; she is a three-time semifinalist with 2019 and 2023 Wimbledon and the 2019 US Open already on her resume.

