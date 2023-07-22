Tennis News and Rumors

Gael Monfils Teases ‘Summer Game’ Video Featuring Wife Elina Svitolina Coming Soon To His YouTube Channel

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gael Monfils Elina Svitolina

French tennis player Gael Monfils is looking relaxed and joyful in his latest YouTube video tease called “Summer Game.”

In the Twitter post teasing its release, he and his wife, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, are playing tennis.

And they are also engaging in other sports like cornhole and bowling.

Monfils and Svitolina, married since 2021, do not show their daughter Skai born in October 2022 in the video preview.

His YouTube channel is called Gael Monfils @gaelmonfils15.

He has over 49,000 subscribers and 14 videos currently posted.

Next Summer Game For Monfils And Svitolina – Mubadala Citi Open

Monfils has not played competitive tennis since retiring from the 2023 French Open after his epic come-from-behind 5-set win over Sebastian Baez.

He ranked that win in front of the home crowd as one of the best in his career.

Elina Svitolina had a great Wimbledon tournament beating World No. 1 Iga Swiatek before losing to the eventual Wimbledon Champion Marketa Androusova in the semifinals.


Monfils and Sviotlina are both scheduled to play in the ATP/WTA 500 Mubadala Citi Open in Washington, DC from July 29 through August 6, 2023.

Monfils has also committed to playing the Winston Salem Open from August 19-26 so it appears he is healthy and gearing up for the US Open.

Svitolina is seeking her first Grand Slam final; she is a three-time semifinalist with 2019 and 2023 Wimbledon and the 2019 US Open already on her resume.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Venus Williams

Roger Federer And Venus Williams Are In Rafael Nadal’s Hometown Of Mallorca

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Suspension Overturned? Simona Halep Is On US Open Entry List
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 21 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: US Open
5 Grand Slam Women’s Champions Making A Comeback In 2023/2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Maria Sharapova is no.4 on top 100 tennis in wta earnings
Pickleball Slam 2 With Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, And John McEnroe Coming In February 2024
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 19 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Leo Borg
Tennis Legend Bjorn Borg’s Son Leo Borg Wins First ATP Match In Sweden
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Shares What Fan Said To Her Last Week During Wimbledon 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer Carlos Alcaraz
Video Shows Young Carlos Alcaraz Hitting With Roger Federer At Wimbledon 2019
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jul 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top