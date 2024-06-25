NHL News and Rumors

Game 7 Live Updates of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
skinner_stuart1280-1040x572

Here are the live updates of game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from south Florida. The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Florida Panthers. The winner of tonight’s game will win the Stanley Cup.

8:27 PM ET–Warren Foegele cross-checking penalty…

8:30 PM ET–Carter Verhaeghe tip in…Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk record the assists…1-0 Panthers…

8:33 PM ET–Mattias Janmark scores on the breakaway…1-1 Oilers…Cody Ceci gets the lone assist….

8:38 PM ET–5-4 Panthers shots on goal at halfway point of the first period…

8:44 PM ET–Evan Bouchard hits the post…

8:47 PM ET–Remember everyone…the Panthers won the first three games of the series and the Oilers have won the last three…

8:55 PM ET–Mattias Ekholm hits a Panther from behind…no penalty…

8:58 PM ET–1-1 after one period…6-6 shots on goal…

9:16 PM ET–Second Period starting…

9:20 PM ET–Matt Tkachuk slides on to the ice and trips Warren Foegele….Oilers power-play….

9:23 PM ET–Oilers power-play, Leon Draisaitl fans on a shot…

9:36 PM ET—13-12 Panthers shots on goal…

9:41 PM ET–Sam Reinhart beats Skinner top shelf…2-1 Panthers…Verhaeghe and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov picked up the assists…

9:54 PM ET–Panthers lead Oilers 2-1 after two periods…17-15 Panthers…

10:12 PM ET–Third period starting…

10:17 PM ET–Bouchard high-sticking penalty…

10:30 PM ET–19-17 Panthers shots on goal with 10 minutes left in the third period…

10:33 PM ET—Panthers playing stingy defensive hockey for the first time in a week…Oilers not generating a lot of quality scoring opportunities…

10:45 PM ET–Shots on goal are 21 apiece…

10:48 PM ET–Panthers survive pressure as Bobrovsky has no stick…

10:51 PM ET–Oilers call timeout with 95 seconds left…

10:54 PM ET–Florida Panthers win 2024 Stanley Cup…2-1 in game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals…the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history…the Panthers had the opportunity to win on home ice in front of their home fan base at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida…

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Oilers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
panthers Game 7 art (1)

NHL Fans Watch Florida Panthers Get Best Of Edmonton Oilers In Game 7 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  50min
NHL News and Rumors
skinner_stuart1280-1040x572
Game 7 Live Updates of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
nhl stanley cup game 6 (1)
NHL Fans Watch Edmonton Oilers’ Defense Clamp Down, Stun Florida Panthers in Game 6 Of Stanley Cup Final At Rogers Place
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid mcwows in game 6 (1)
Live updates of game six of 2024 Stanley Cup Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 21 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor mcdavid favored to win playoff mvp (1)
Stanley Cup Final MVP Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid For Conn Smythe Trophy
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 20 2024
NHL News and Rumors
connor brown scores sh goal game 5 stanley cup (1)
NHL Fans Watch Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Deny Florida Panthers in Game 5 Of Stanley Cup Final At Amerant Bank Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Game five live updates of 2024 Stanley Cup Final
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2024
More News
Arrow to top