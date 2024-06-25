Game 7 Live Updates of 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Finals

Here are the live updates of game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from south Florida. The Edmonton Oilers are facing the Florida Panthers. The winner of tonight’s game will win the Stanley Cup.

8:27 PM ET–Warren Foegele cross-checking penalty…

8:30 PM ET–Carter Verhaeghe tip in…Evan Rodrigues and Matthew Tkachuk record the assists…1-0 Panthers…

8:33 PM ET–Mattias Janmark scores on the breakaway…1-1 Oilers…Cody Ceci gets the lone assist….

8:38 PM ET–5-4 Panthers shots on goal at halfway point of the first period…

8:44 PM ET–Evan Bouchard hits the post…

8:47 PM ET–Remember everyone…the Panthers won the first three games of the series and the Oilers have won the last three…

8:55 PM ET–Mattias Ekholm hits a Panther from behind…no penalty…

8:58 PM ET–1-1 after one period…6-6 shots on goal…

9:16 PM ET–Second Period starting…

9:20 PM ET–Matt Tkachuk slides on to the ice and trips Warren Foegele….Oilers power-play….

9:23 PM ET–Oilers power-play, Leon Draisaitl fans on a shot…

9:36 PM ET—13-12 Panthers shots on goal…

9:41 PM ET–Sam Reinhart beats Skinner top shelf…2-1 Panthers…Verhaeghe and defenseman Dmitry Kulikov picked up the assists…

9:54 PM ET–Panthers lead Oilers 2-1 after two periods…17-15 Panthers…

10:12 PM ET–Third period starting…

10:17 PM ET–Bouchard high-sticking penalty…

10:30 PM ET–19-17 Panthers shots on goal with 10 minutes left in the third period…

10:33 PM ET—Panthers playing stingy defensive hockey for the first time in a week…Oilers not generating a lot of quality scoring opportunities…

10:45 PM ET–Shots on goal are 21 apiece…

10:48 PM ET–Panthers survive pressure as Bobrovsky has no stick…

10:51 PM ET–Oilers call timeout with 95 seconds left…

10:54 PM ET–Florida Panthers win 2024 Stanley Cup…2-1 in game seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals…the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history…the Panthers had the opportunity to win on home ice in front of their home fan base at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida…