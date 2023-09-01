Tennis News and Rumors

Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock

Wendi Oliveros
Jack Sock John Isner

Two American players bid farewell to the ATP tour and competitive tennis on Thursday at the US Open.

John Isner

John Isner, 38, had a 17-year professional career after playing collegiate tennis for the University of Georgia.

 

He has the record for most aces on the ATP tour, 14,450, and is known for his big serve and his record-long matches.

It is fitting that his singles career ended with a fifth-set tiebreaker with American Michael Mmoh.


Isner lost in both singles and doubles (with partner Jack Sock) on Thursday.

Jack Sock

Jack Sock, 30, is the consummate doubles player.

He is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion and two-time Olympic medalist including a gold medal in mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in 2016.

Sock played doubles with Isner and mixed doubles with Coco Gauff.

He reportedly asked Gauff to be his US Open mixed doubles partner months ago.

The pair fell short in the first round hours after he and Isner lost their first-round match.

Sock plans to play professional pickleball.

Tennis News and Rumors
Arrow to top