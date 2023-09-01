Game, Set, Match, Career John Isner And Jack Sock

Two American players bid farewell to the ATP tour and competitive tennis on Thursday at the US Open.

John Isner

John Isner, 38, had a 17-year professional career after playing collegiate tennis for the University of Georgia.

John Isner was crying in his final press conference: “Tennis has been a huge part of my life. It’s tough to say goodbye. Eventually this day would come. It’s hard to prepare for the emotions. Most importantly, I have an amazing life. I look forward to every second of that”… pic.twitter.com/cPGTY0F1qj — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023

He has the record for most aces on the ATP tour, 14,450, and is known for his big serve and his record-long matches.

It is fitting that his singles career ended with a fifth-set tiebreaker with American Michael Mmoh.

Today, we honor not just the end of a career, but the beginning of a legacy that will live on. 🙌 Thank you @JohnIsner for the unforgettable moments and your contribution to the sport. May your retirement be as epic as your matches! 😅@jon_wertheim | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fkqQhTgC1F — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 31, 2023



Isner lost in both singles and doubles (with partner Jack Sock) on Thursday.

John Isner’s career now *over* Jack Sock, also retiring in this tournament, still got mixed doubles with Coco Gauff. pic.twitter.com/dXWZyANuFK — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 31, 2023

Jack Sock

Jack Sock, 30, is the consummate doubles player.

He is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion and two-time Olympic medalist including a gold medal in mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands in 2016.

Sock played doubles with Isner and mixed doubles with Coco Gauff.

He reportedly asked Gauff to be his US Open mixed doubles partner months ago.

The pair fell short in the first round hours after he and Isner lost their first-round match.

30yo Jack Sock is now retired from tennis after losing in Mixed Doubles R1 at the #USOpen. A lot of tears: pic.twitter.com/2I0XCpiSgl — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 1, 2023

A career to be proud of for Jack Sock 🙌 🏆 Four doubles majors

🥇 Olympic mixed doubles gold medalist

👆 Career high #8 in singles Best of luck out there on the pickleball courts, @JackSock92 😉 pic.twitter.com/HMgcTeZRAQ — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) September 1, 2023

Sock plans to play professional pickleball.

Take care John, take care Jack. Defeated in their US Open doubles first round, John Isner and Jack Sock played the last professional tennis match of their lives. Thank you for everything, gentlemen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/64UfVNhZZj — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) September 1, 2023