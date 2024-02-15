Golf News and Rumors

Genesis Invitational 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with the 2024 Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club in California on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Genesis Invitational, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

Once again, the stars are out for the Genesis Invitational and even golf legend Tiger Woods will be competing in the field. The third signature event of the year, the Genesis Invitational has a rich history that dates back to 1926, making it one of the oldest PGA Tour events. Last year, Jon Rahm won the event but he won’t be back to defend his title after defecting to LIV Golf during the offseason.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Genesis Invitational history, past winners, and results.

Genesis Invitational History

The Genesis Invitational is usually the last stop on the West Coast Swing before the Tour heads east to Florida. Formerly known as the Los Angeles Open, it is played annually in February at the Riviera Country Club, which has hosted the event since 1973. Most recently, Genesis Motors took over sponsorship in 2017, giving the tournament its current name.

The Genesis Invitational is one of only five tournaments on the Tour that are given “invitational” status. Since the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, only 70 players will be listed in the field. There will be a 36-hole cut with only the top 50 players moving on to the weekend.

Genesis Invitational Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Genesis Invitational winner was Jon Rahm but he won’t be competing this weekend to defend his title. Instead, his absence opens up the door for a new winner to emerge in 2024.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Genesis Invitational is one of a few events that Tiger Woods has yet to win.

There have only been a few players that have ever won the event more than once. Lloyd Mangrum and Macdonald Smith have the most wins ever with four victories. Meanwhile, Bubba Watson, Arnold Palmer, and Ben Hogan have three wins apiece.

Other players with two wins include Harry Cooper, Sam Snead, Paul Harney, Billy Casper, Tom Watson, Gil Morgan, Lanny Wadkins, Fred Couples, Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott.

Check out the chart below for Genesis Invitational past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
Genesis Invitational
2024 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2023 Jon Rahm −17 Max Homa 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Joaquín Niemann −19 Collin Morikawa

Cameron Young

 12,000,000 2,160,000
2021 Max Homa −12 Tony Finau 9,300,000 1,674,000
2020 Adam Scott (2) −11 Scott Brown

Kang Sung-hoon

Matt Kuchar

 9,300,000 1,674,000
Genesis Open
2019 J. B. Holmes −14 Justin Thomas 7,400,000 1,332,000
2018 Bubba Watson (3) −12 Kevin Na

Tony Finau

 7,200,000 1,296,000
2017 Dustin Johnson −17 Scott Brown

Thomas Pieters

 7,000,000 1,260,000
Northern Trust Open
2016 Bubba Watson (2) −15 Jason Kokrak

Adam Scott

 6,800,000 1,224,000
2015 James Hahn −6 Paul Casey

Dustin Johnson

 6,700,000 1,206,000
2014 Bubba Watson −15 Dustin Johnson 6,700,000 1,206,000
2013 John Merrick −11 Charlie Beljan 6,600,000 1,188,000
2012 Bill Haas −7 Keegan Bradley

Phil Mickelson

 6,600,000 1,188,000
2011 Aaron Baddeley −12 Vijay Singh 6,500,000 1,170,000
2010 Steve Stricker −16 Luke Donald 6,400,000 1,152,000
2009 Phil Mickelson (2) −15 Steve Stricker 6,300,000 1,134,000
2008 Phil Mickelson −12 Jeff Quinney 6,200,000 1,116,000
Nissan Open
2007 Charles Howell III −16 Phil Mickelson 5,200,000 936,000
2006 Rory Sabbatini −13 Adam Scott 5,100,000 918,000
2005 Adam Scott −9 Chad Campbell 4,800,000 864,000
2004 Mike Weir (2) −17 Shigeki Maruyama 4,800,000 864,000
2003 Mike Weir −9 Charles Howell III 4,500,000 810,000
2002 Len Mattiace −15 Brad Faxon

Scott McCarron

Rory Sabbatini

 3,700,000 666,000
2001 Robert Allenby −8 Brandel Chamblee

Toshimitsu Izawa

Dennis Paulson

Jeff Sluman

Bob Tway

 3,400,000 612,000
2000 Kirk Triplett −12 Jesper Parnevik 3,100,000 558,000
1999 Ernie Els −14 Davis Love III

Ted Tryba

Tiger Woods

 2,800,000 504,000
1998 Billy Mayfair −12 Tiger Woods 2,100,000 378,000
1997 Nick Faldo −12 Craig Stadler 1,400,000 252,000
1996 Craig Stadler −6 Mark Brooks

Fred Couples

Scott Simpson

Mark Wiebe

 1,200,000 216,000
1995 Corey Pavin (2) −16 Jay Don Blake

Kenny Perry

 1,200,000 216,000
Nissan Los Angeles Open
1994 Corey Pavin −13 Fred Couples 1,000,000 180,000
1993 Tom Kite −7 Dave Barr

Fred Couples

Donnie Hammond

Payne Stewart

 1,000,000 180,000
1992 Fred Couples (2) −15 Davis Love III 1,000,000 180,000
1991 Ted Schulz −12 Jeff Sluman 1,000,000 180,000
1990 Fred Couples −18 Gil Morgan 1,000,000 180,000
1989 Mark Calcavecchia −12 Sandy Lyle 1,000,000 180,000
Los Angeles Open
1988 Chip Beck −17 Mac O’Grady

Bill Sander

 750,000 135,000
1987 Chen Tze-chung −9 Ben Crenshaw 600,000 108,000
1986 Doug Tewell −14 Clarence Rose 450,000 81,000
1985 Lanny Wadkins (2) −20 Hal Sutton 400,000 72,000
1984 David Edwards −5 Jack Renner 400,000 72,000
Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open
1983 Gil Morgan (2) −14 Gibby Gilbert

Mark McCumber

Lanny Wadkins

 300,000 54,000
1982 Tom Watson (2) −13 Johnny Miller 300,000 54,000
1981 Johnny Miller −14 Tom Weiskopf 300,000 54,000
1980 Tom Watson −8 Bob Gilder

Don January

 250,000 45,000
1979 Lanny Wadkins −8 Lon Hinkle 250,000 45,000
1978 Gil Morgan −6 Jack Nicklaus 225,000 40,000
1977 Tom Purtzer −11 Lanny Wadkins 225,000 40,000
1976 Hale Irwin −12 Tom Watson 185,000 37,000
1975 Pat Fitzsimons −9 Tom Kite 150,000 30,000
1974 Dave Stockton −8 John Mahaffey

Sam Snead

 150,000 30,000
1973 Rod Funseth −8 Don Bies

David Graham

Dave Hill

Tom Weiskopf

 135,000 27,000
1972 George Archer −14 Tommy Aaron

Dave Hill

 125,000 25,000
1971 Bob Lunn −10 Billy Casper 110,000 22,000
Los Angeles Open
1970 Billy Casper (2) −8 Hale Irwin 100,000 20,000
1969 Charlie Sifford −8 Harold Henning 100,000 20,000
1968 Billy Casper −10 Arnold Palmer 100,000 20,000
1967 Arnold Palmer (3) −15 Gay Brewer 100,000 20,000
1966 Arnold Palmer (2) −11 Miller Barber

Paul Harney

 70,000 11,000
1965 Paul Harney (2) −8 Dan Sikes 70,000 12,000
1964 Paul Harney −4 Bobby Nichols 50,000 7,500
1963 Arnold Palmer −10 Al Balding

Gary Player

 50,000 9,000
1962 Phil Rodgers −16 Bob Goalby

Fred Hawkins

 45,000 7,500
1961 Bob Goalby −9 Eric Brown

Art Wall Jr.

 45,000 7,500
1960 Dow Finsterwald −4 Bill Collins

Jay Hebert

Dave Ragan

 37,500 5,500
1959 Ken Venturi −6 Art Wall Jr. 35,000 5,300
1958 Frank Stranahan −9 Dutch Harrison 35,000 7,000
1957 Doug Ford −4 Jay Hebert 37,500 7,000
1956 Lloyd Mangrum (4) −12 Jerry Barber 32,500 6,000
1955 Gene Littler −8 Ted Kroll 25,000 5,000
1954 Fred Wampler −3 Jerry Barber

Chick Harbert

 20,000 4,000
1953 Lloyd Mangrum (3) −4 Jack Burke Jr. 20,000 2,750
1952 Tommy Bolt 5 Jack Burke Jr.

Dutch Harrison

 17,500 4,000
1951 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −4 Henry Ransom 15,000 2,600
1950 Sam Snead (2) −4 Ben Hogan 15,000 2,600
1949 Lloyd Mangrum E Dutch Harrison 15,000 2,600
1948 Ben Hogan (3) −9 Lloyd Mangrum 10,000 2,000
1947 Ben Hogan (2) −4 Toney Penna 10,000 2,000
1946 Byron Nelson E Ben Hogan 13,333 2,667
1945 Sam Snead −1 Jug McSpaden

Byron Nelson

 13,333 2,666
1944 Jug McSpaden −6 Johnny Bulla 12,500 4,300
1943: No tournament due to World War II
1942 Ben Hogan −6 Jimmy Thomson 10,000 3,500
1941 Johnny Bulla −3 Craig Wood 10,000 3,500
1940 Lawson Little 2 Clayton Heafner 5,000 1,500
1939 Jimmy Demaret −10 Jug McSpaden 5,000 1,650
1938 Jimmy Thomson −11 Johnny Revolta 5,000 2,100
1937 Harry Cooper (2) −10 Ralph Guldahl

Horton Smith

 8,000 2,500
1936 Jimmy Hines E Henry Picard

Jimmy Thomson

 5,000 1,500
1935 Vic Ghezzi 5 Johnny Revolta 5,000 1,075
1934 Macdonald Smith (4) E Wille Hunter

Bill Mehlhorn

 5,000 1,450
1933 Craig Wood −2 Leo Diegel

Willie Hunter

 5,000 1,525
1932 Macdonald Smith (3) −3 Leo Diegel

Olin Dutra

Joe Kirkwood Sr.

Dick Metz

 7,500 2,000
1931 Ed Dudley 1 Al Espinosa

Eddie Loos

 10,000 3,500
1930 Denny Shute 12 Bobby Cruickshank

Horton Smith

 10,000 3,500
1929 Macdonald Smith (2) 1 Tommy Armour 10,000 3,500
1928 Macdonald Smith E Harry Cooper 10,000 3,500
1927 Bobby Cruickshank −6 Ed Dudley

Charles Guest

 10,000 3,500
1926 Harry Cooper −9 George Von Elm 10,000 3,500
