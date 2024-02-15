Genesis Invitational 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with the 2024 Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club in California on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Genesis Invitational, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
Once again, the stars are out for the Genesis Invitational and even golf legend Tiger Woods will be competing in the field. The third signature event of the year, the Genesis Invitational has a rich history that dates back to 1926, making it one of the oldest PGA Tour events. Last year, Jon Rahm won the event but he won’t be back to defend his title after defecting to LIV Golf during the offseason.
Scroll down below to learn more about the Genesis Invitational history, past winners, and results.
Genesis Invitational History
The Genesis Invitational is usually the last stop on the West Coast Swing before the Tour heads east to Florida. Formerly known as the Los Angeles Open, it is played annually in February at the Riviera Country Club, which has hosted the event since 1973. Most recently, Genesis Motors took over sponsorship in 2017, giving the tournament its current name.
The Genesis Invitational is one of only five tournaments on the Tour that are given “invitational” status. Since the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, only 70 players will be listed in the field. There will be a 36-hole cut with only the top 50 players moving on to the weekend.
Genesis Invitational Past Winners & Results
The 2023 Genesis Invitational winner was Jon Rahm but he won’t be competing this weekend to defend his title. Instead, his absence opens up the door for a new winner to emerge in 2024.
Perhaps most interestingly, the Genesis Invitational is one of a few events that Tiger Woods has yet to win.
There have only been a few players that have ever won the event more than once. Lloyd Mangrum and Macdonald Smith have the most wins ever with four victories. Meanwhile, Bubba Watson, Arnold Palmer, and Ben Hogan have three wins apiece.
Other players with two wins include Harry Cooper, Sam Snead, Paul Harney, Billy Casper, Tom Watson, Gil Morgan, Lanny Wadkins, Fred Couples, Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott.
Check out the chart below for Genesis Invitational past winners and results.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Genesis Invitational
|2024
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2023
|Jon Rahm
|−17
|Max Homa
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Joaquín Niemann
|−19
|Collin Morikawa
Cameron Young
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2021
|Max Homa
|−12
|Tony Finau
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2020
|Adam Scott (2)
|−11
|Scott Brown
Kang Sung-hoon
Matt Kuchar
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|Genesis Open
|2019
|J. B. Holmes
|−14
|Justin Thomas
|7,400,000
|1,332,000
|2018
|Bubba Watson (3)
|−12
|Kevin Na
Tony Finau
|7,200,000
|1,296,000
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|−17
|Scott Brown
Thomas Pieters
|7,000,000
|1,260,000
|Northern Trust Open
|2016
|Bubba Watson (2)
|−15
|Jason Kokrak
Adam Scott
|6,800,000
|1,224,000
|2015
|James Hahn
|−6
|Paul Casey
Dustin Johnson
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2014
|Bubba Watson
|−15
|Dustin Johnson
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2013
|John Merrick
|−11
|Charlie Beljan
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2012
|Bill Haas
|−7
|Keegan Bradley
Phil Mickelson
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2011
|Aaron Baddeley
|−12
|Vijay Singh
|6,500,000
|1,170,000
|2010
|Steve Stricker
|−16
|Luke Donald
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
|2009
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−15
|Steve Stricker
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2008
|Phil Mickelson
|−12
|Jeff Quinney
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|Nissan Open
|2007
|Charles Howell III
|−16
|Phil Mickelson
|5,200,000
|936,000
|2006
|Rory Sabbatini
|−13
|Adam Scott
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2005
|Adam Scott
|−9
|Chad Campbell
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2004
|Mike Weir (2)
|−17
|Shigeki Maruyama
|4,800,000
|864,000
|2003
|Mike Weir
|−9
|Charles Howell III
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2002
|Len Mattiace
|−15
|Brad Faxon
Scott McCarron
Rory Sabbatini
|3,700,000
|666,000
|2001
|Robert Allenby
|−8
|Brandel Chamblee
Toshimitsu Izawa
Dennis Paulson
Jeff Sluman
Bob Tway
|3,400,000
|612,000
|2000
|Kirk Triplett
|−12
|Jesper Parnevik
|3,100,000
|558,000
|1999
|Ernie Els
|−14
|Davis Love III
Ted Tryba
Tiger Woods
|2,800,000
|504,000
|1998
|Billy Mayfair
|−12
|Tiger Woods
|2,100,000
|378,000
|1997
|Nick Faldo
|−12
|Craig Stadler
|1,400,000
|252,000
|1996
|Craig Stadler
|−6
|Mark Brooks
Fred Couples
Scott Simpson
Mark Wiebe
|1,200,000
|216,000
|1995
|Corey Pavin (2)
|−16
|Jay Don Blake
Kenny Perry
|1,200,000
|216,000
|Nissan Los Angeles Open
|1994
|Corey Pavin
|−13
|Fred Couples
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1993
|Tom Kite
|−7
|Dave Barr
Fred Couples
Donnie Hammond
Payne Stewart
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1992
|Fred Couples (2)
|−15
|Davis Love III
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1991
|Ted Schulz
|−12
|Jeff Sluman
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1990
|Fred Couples
|−18
|Gil Morgan
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1989
|Mark Calcavecchia
|−12
|Sandy Lyle
|1,000,000
|180,000
|Los Angeles Open
|1988
|Chip Beck
|−17
|Mac O’Grady
Bill Sander
|750,000
|135,000
|1987
|Chen Tze-chung
|−9
|Ben Crenshaw
|600,000
|108,000
|1986
|Doug Tewell
|−14
|Clarence Rose
|450,000
|81,000
|1985
|Lanny Wadkins (2)
|−20
|Hal Sutton
|400,000
|72,000
|1984
|David Edwards
|−5
|Jack Renner
|400,000
|72,000
|Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open
|1983
|Gil Morgan (2)
|−14
|Gibby Gilbert
Mark McCumber
Lanny Wadkins
|300,000
|54,000
|1982
|Tom Watson (2)
|−13
|Johnny Miller
|300,000
|54,000
|1981
|Johnny Miller
|−14
|Tom Weiskopf
|300,000
|54,000
|1980
|Tom Watson
|−8
|Bob Gilder
Don January
|250,000
|45,000
|1979
|Lanny Wadkins
|−8
|Lon Hinkle
|250,000
|45,000
|1978
|Gil Morgan
|−6
|Jack Nicklaus
|225,000
|40,000
|1977
|Tom Purtzer
|−11
|Lanny Wadkins
|225,000
|40,000
|1976
|Hale Irwin
|−12
|Tom Watson
|185,000
|37,000
|1975
|Pat Fitzsimons
|−9
|Tom Kite
|150,000
|30,000
|1974
|Dave Stockton
|−8
|John Mahaffey
Sam Snead
|150,000
|30,000
|1973
|Rod Funseth
|−8
|Don Bies
David Graham
Dave Hill
Tom Weiskopf
|135,000
|27,000
|1972
|George Archer
|−14
|Tommy Aaron
Dave Hill
|125,000
|25,000
|1971
|Bob Lunn
|−10
|Billy Casper
|110,000
|22,000
|Los Angeles Open
|1970
|Billy Casper (2)
|−8
|Hale Irwin
|100,000
|20,000
|1969
|Charlie Sifford
|−8
|Harold Henning
|100,000
|20,000
|1968
|Billy Casper
|−10
|Arnold Palmer
|100,000
|20,000
|1967
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|−15
|Gay Brewer
|100,000
|20,000
|1966
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−11
|Miller Barber
Paul Harney
|70,000
|11,000
|1965
|Paul Harney (2)
|−8
|Dan Sikes
|70,000
|12,000
|1964
|Paul Harney
|−4
|Bobby Nichols
|50,000
|7,500
|1963
|Arnold Palmer
|−10
|Al Balding
Gary Player
|50,000
|9,000
|1962
|Phil Rodgers
|−16
|Bob Goalby
Fred Hawkins
|45,000
|7,500
|1961
|Bob Goalby
|−9
|Eric Brown
Art Wall Jr.
|45,000
|7,500
|1960
|Dow Finsterwald
|−4
|Bill Collins
Jay Hebert
Dave Ragan
|37,500
|5,500
|1959
|Ken Venturi
|−6
|Art Wall Jr.
|35,000
|5,300
|1958
|Frank Stranahan
|−9
|Dutch Harrison
|35,000
|7,000
|1957
|Doug Ford
|−4
|Jay Hebert
|37,500
|7,000
|1956
|Lloyd Mangrum (4)
|−12
|Jerry Barber
|32,500
|6,000
|1955
|Gene Littler
|−8
|Ted Kroll
|25,000
|5,000
|1954
|Fred Wampler
|−3
|Jerry Barber
Chick Harbert
|20,000
|4,000
|1953
|Lloyd Mangrum (3)
|−4
|Jack Burke Jr.
|20,000
|2,750
|1952
|Tommy Bolt
|5
|Jack Burke Jr.
Dutch Harrison
|17,500
|4,000
|1951
|Lloyd Mangrum (2)
|−4
|Henry Ransom
|15,000
|2,600
|1950
|Sam Snead (2)
|−4
|Ben Hogan
|15,000
|2,600
|1949
|Lloyd Mangrum
|E
|Dutch Harrison
|15,000
|2,600
|1948
|Ben Hogan (3)
|−9
|Lloyd Mangrum
|10,000
|2,000
|1947
|Ben Hogan (2)
|−4
|Toney Penna
|10,000
|2,000
|1946
|Byron Nelson
|E
|Ben Hogan
|13,333
|2,667
|1945
|Sam Snead
|−1
|Jug McSpaden
Byron Nelson
|13,333
|2,666
|1944
|Jug McSpaden
|−6
|Johnny Bulla
|12,500
|4,300
|1943: No tournament due to World War II
|1942
|Ben Hogan
|−6
|Jimmy Thomson
|10,000
|3,500
|1941
|Johnny Bulla
|−3
|Craig Wood
|10,000
|3,500
|1940
|Lawson Little
|2
|Clayton Heafner
|5,000
|1,500
|1939
|Jimmy Demaret
|−10
|Jug McSpaden
|5,000
|1,650
|1938
|Jimmy Thomson
|−11
|Johnny Revolta
|5,000
|2,100
|1937
|Harry Cooper (2)
|−10
|Ralph Guldahl
Horton Smith
|8,000
|2,500
|1936
|Jimmy Hines
|E
|Henry Picard
Jimmy Thomson
|5,000
|1,500
|1935
|Vic Ghezzi
|5
|Johnny Revolta
|5,000
|1,075
|1934
|Macdonald Smith (4)
|E
|Wille Hunter
Bill Mehlhorn
|5,000
|1,450
|1933
|Craig Wood
|−2
|Leo Diegel
Willie Hunter
|5,000
|1,525
|1932
|Macdonald Smith (3)
|−3
|Leo Diegel
Olin Dutra
Joe Kirkwood Sr.
Dick Metz
|7,500
|2,000
|1931
|Ed Dudley
|1
|Al Espinosa
Eddie Loos
|10,000
|3,500
|1930
|Denny Shute
|12
|Bobby Cruickshank
Horton Smith
|10,000
|3,500
|1929
|Macdonald Smith (2)
|1
|Tommy Armour
|10,000
|3,500
|1928
|Macdonald Smith
|E
|Harry Cooper
|10,000
|3,500
|1927
|Bobby Cruickshank
|−6
|Ed Dudley
Charles Guest
|10,000
|3,500
|1926
|Harry Cooper
|−9
|George Von Elm
|10,000
|3,500