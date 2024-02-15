Genesis Invitational 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour finishes off the West Coast Swing with the 2024 Genesis Invitational from Riviera Country Club in California on Thursday. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind the Genesis Invitational, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

Once again, the stars are out for the Genesis Invitational and even golf legend Tiger Woods will be competing in the field. The third signature event of the year, the Genesis Invitational has a rich history that dates back to 1926, making it one of the oldest PGA Tour events. Last year, Jon Rahm won the event but he won’t be back to defend his title after defecting to LIV Golf during the offseason.

Scroll down below to learn more about the Genesis Invitational history, past winners, and results.

Genesis Invitational History

The Genesis Invitational is usually the last stop on the West Coast Swing before the Tour heads east to Florida. Formerly known as the Los Angeles Open, it is played annually in February at the Riviera Country Club, which has hosted the event since 1973. Most recently, Genesis Motors took over sponsorship in 2017, giving the tournament its current name.

The Genesis Invitational is one of only five tournaments on the Tour that are given “invitational” status. Since the Genesis Invitational is a signature event, only 70 players will be listed in the field. There will be a 36-hole cut with only the top 50 players moving on to the weekend.

Genesis Invitational Past Winners & Results

The 2023 Genesis Invitational winner was Jon Rahm but he won’t be competing this weekend to defend his title. Instead, his absence opens up the door for a new winner to emerge in 2024.

Perhaps most interestingly, the Genesis Invitational is one of a few events that Tiger Woods has yet to win.

There have only been a few players that have ever won the event more than once. Lloyd Mangrum and Macdonald Smith have the most wins ever with four victories. Meanwhile, Bubba Watson, Arnold Palmer, and Ben Hogan have three wins apiece.

Other players with two wins include Harry Cooper, Sam Snead, Paul Harney, Billy Casper, Tom Watson, Gil Morgan, Lanny Wadkins, Fred Couples, Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Phil Mickelson and Adam Scott.

Check out the chart below for Genesis Invitational past winners and results.

Year Winner To par Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) Genesis Invitational 2024 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000 2023 Jon Rahm −17 Max Homa 20,000,000 3,600,000 2022 Joaquín Niemann −19 Collin Morikawa Cameron Young 12,000,000 2,160,000 2021 Max Homa −12 Tony Finau 9,300,000 1,674,000 2020 Adam Scott (2) −11 Scott Brown Kang Sung-hoon Matt Kuchar 9,300,000 1,674,000 Genesis Open 2019 J. B. Holmes −14 Justin Thomas 7,400,000 1,332,000 2018 Bubba Watson (3) −12 Kevin Na Tony Finau 7,200,000 1,296,000 2017 Dustin Johnson −17 Scott Brown Thomas Pieters 7,000,000 1,260,000 Northern Trust Open 2016 Bubba Watson (2) −15 Jason Kokrak Adam Scott 6,800,000 1,224,000 2015 James Hahn −6 Paul Casey Dustin Johnson 6,700,000 1,206,000 2014 Bubba Watson −15 Dustin Johnson 6,700,000 1,206,000 2013 John Merrick −11 Charlie Beljan 6,600,000 1,188,000 2012 Bill Haas −7 Keegan Bradley Phil Mickelson 6,600,000 1,188,000 2011 Aaron Baddeley −12 Vijay Singh 6,500,000 1,170,000 2010 Steve Stricker −16 Luke Donald 6,400,000 1,152,000 2009 Phil Mickelson (2) −15 Steve Stricker 6,300,000 1,134,000 2008 Phil Mickelson −12 Jeff Quinney 6,200,000 1,116,000 Nissan Open 2007 Charles Howell III −16 Phil Mickelson 5,200,000 936,000 2006 Rory Sabbatini −13 Adam Scott 5,100,000 918,000 2005 Adam Scott −9 Chad Campbell 4,800,000 864,000 2004 Mike Weir (2) −17 Shigeki Maruyama 4,800,000 864,000 2003 Mike Weir −9 Charles Howell III 4,500,000 810,000 2002 Len Mattiace −15 Brad Faxon Scott McCarron Rory Sabbatini 3,700,000 666,000 2001 Robert Allenby −8 Brandel Chamblee Toshimitsu Izawa Dennis Paulson Jeff Sluman Bob Tway 3,400,000 612,000 2000 Kirk Triplett −12 Jesper Parnevik 3,100,000 558,000 1999 Ernie Els −14 Davis Love III Ted Tryba Tiger Woods 2,800,000 504,000 1998 Billy Mayfair −12 Tiger Woods 2,100,000 378,000 1997 Nick Faldo −12 Craig Stadler 1,400,000 252,000 1996 Craig Stadler −6 Mark Brooks Fred Couples Scott Simpson Mark Wiebe 1,200,000 216,000 1995 Corey Pavin (2) −16 Jay Don Blake Kenny Perry 1,200,000 216,000 Nissan Los Angeles Open 1994 Corey Pavin −13 Fred Couples 1,000,000 180,000 1993 Tom Kite −7 Dave Barr Fred Couples Donnie Hammond Payne Stewart 1,000,000 180,000 1992 Fred Couples (2) −15 Davis Love III 1,000,000 180,000 1991 Ted Schulz −12 Jeff Sluman 1,000,000 180,000 1990 Fred Couples −18 Gil Morgan 1,000,000 180,000 1989 Mark Calcavecchia −12 Sandy Lyle 1,000,000 180,000 Los Angeles Open 1988 Chip Beck −17 Mac O’Grady Bill Sander 750,000 135,000 1987 Chen Tze-chung −9 Ben Crenshaw 600,000 108,000 1986 Doug Tewell −14 Clarence Rose 450,000 81,000 1985 Lanny Wadkins (2) −20 Hal Sutton 400,000 72,000 1984 David Edwards −5 Jack Renner 400,000 72,000 Glen Campbell-Los Angeles Open 1983 Gil Morgan (2) −14 Gibby Gilbert Mark McCumber Lanny Wadkins 300,000 54,000 1982 Tom Watson (2) −13 Johnny Miller 300,000 54,000 1981 Johnny Miller −14 Tom Weiskopf 300,000 54,000 1980 Tom Watson −8 Bob Gilder Don January 250,000 45,000 1979 Lanny Wadkins −8 Lon Hinkle 250,000 45,000 1978 Gil Morgan −6 Jack Nicklaus 225,000 40,000 1977 Tom Purtzer −11 Lanny Wadkins 225,000 40,000 1976 Hale Irwin −12 Tom Watson 185,000 37,000 1975 Pat Fitzsimons −9 Tom Kite 150,000 30,000 1974 Dave Stockton −8 John Mahaffey Sam Snead 150,000 30,000 1973 Rod Funseth −8 Don Bies David Graham Dave Hill Tom Weiskopf 135,000 27,000 1972 George Archer −14 Tommy Aaron Dave Hill 125,000 25,000 1971 Bob Lunn −10 Billy Casper 110,000 22,000 Los Angeles Open 1970 Billy Casper (2) −8 Hale Irwin 100,000 20,000 1969 Charlie Sifford −8 Harold Henning 100,000 20,000 1968 Billy Casper −10 Arnold Palmer 100,000 20,000 1967 Arnold Palmer (3) −15 Gay Brewer 100,000 20,000 1966 Arnold Palmer (2) −11 Miller Barber Paul Harney 70,000 11,000 1965 Paul Harney (2) −8 Dan Sikes 70,000 12,000 1964 Paul Harney −4 Bobby Nichols 50,000 7,500 1963 Arnold Palmer −10 Al Balding Gary Player 50,000 9,000 1962 Phil Rodgers −16 Bob Goalby Fred Hawkins 45,000 7,500 1961 Bob Goalby −9 Eric Brown Art Wall Jr. 45,000 7,500 1960 Dow Finsterwald −4 Bill Collins Jay Hebert Dave Ragan 37,500 5,500 1959 Ken Venturi −6 Art Wall Jr. 35,000 5,300 1958 Frank Stranahan −9 Dutch Harrison 35,000 7,000 1957 Doug Ford −4 Jay Hebert 37,500 7,000 1956 Lloyd Mangrum (4) −12 Jerry Barber 32,500 6,000 1955 Gene Littler −8 Ted Kroll 25,000 5,000 1954 Fred Wampler −3 Jerry Barber Chick Harbert 20,000 4,000 1953 Lloyd Mangrum (3) −4 Jack Burke Jr. 20,000 2,750 1952 Tommy Bolt 5 Jack Burke Jr. Dutch Harrison 17,500 4,000 1951 Lloyd Mangrum (2) −4 Henry Ransom 15,000 2,600 1950 Sam Snead (2) −4 Ben Hogan 15,000 2,600 1949 Lloyd Mangrum E Dutch Harrison 15,000 2,600 1948 Ben Hogan (3) −9 Lloyd Mangrum 10,000 2,000 1947 Ben Hogan (2) −4 Toney Penna 10,000 2,000 1946 Byron Nelson E Ben Hogan 13,333 2,667 1945 Sam Snead −1 Jug McSpaden Byron Nelson 13,333 2,666 1944 Jug McSpaden −6 Johnny Bulla 12,500 4,300 1943: No tournament due to World War II 1942 Ben Hogan −6 Jimmy Thomson 10,000 3,500 1941 Johnny Bulla −3 Craig Wood 10,000 3,500 1940 Lawson Little 2 Clayton Heafner 5,000 1,500 1939 Jimmy Demaret −10 Jug McSpaden 5,000 1,650 1938 Jimmy Thomson −11 Johnny Revolta 5,000 2,100 1937 Harry Cooper (2) −10 Ralph Guldahl Horton Smith 8,000 2,500 1936 Jimmy Hines E Henry Picard Jimmy Thomson 5,000 1,500 1935 Vic Ghezzi 5 Johnny Revolta 5,000 1,075 1934 Macdonald Smith (4) E Wille Hunter Bill Mehlhorn 5,000 1,450 1933 Craig Wood −2 Leo Diegel Willie Hunter 5,000 1,525 1932 Macdonald Smith (3) −3 Leo Diegel Olin Dutra Joe Kirkwood Sr. Dick Metz 7,500 2,000 1931 Ed Dudley 1 Al Espinosa Eddie Loos 10,000 3,500 1930 Denny Shute 12 Bobby Cruickshank Horton Smith 10,000 3,500 1929 Macdonald Smith (2) 1 Tommy Armour 10,000 3,500 1928 Macdonald Smith E Harry Cooper 10,000 3,500 1927 Bobby Cruickshank −6 Ed Dudley Charles Guest 10,000 3,500 1926 Harry Cooper −9 George Von Elm 10,000 3,500