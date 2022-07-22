Georgia Makes Kirby Smart the Highest-Paid College Football Coach Ever

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed a 10-year contract extension on Friday that will make him the highest-paid college football coach ever.

With the 2022-23 NCAA football season right around the corner, Georgia rewarded Kirby Smart with one of the biggest contracts in college football history. Last season, Smart led Georgia to its first national title since 1980. Now, his alma mater has locked him up until the 2031 season, making him the highest-paid coach in college football history.

Smart agreed to a 10-year extension worth $112.5 million for an average salary of $11.25 million a year. The Bulldogs head coach already made $10.25 million this season and his salary will rise to $12.25 million by 2031.

Georgia Reinvests in Kirby Smart

Since Smart joined the coaching staff in 2016, he’s been one of the nation’s best recruiters.

Since becoming the head coach of the Bulldogs, Smart has never won less than eight games in a season and is 6-2 in bowl games, including wins in the College Football Playoffs and New Year’s Day bowls. During his tenure, he led Georgia to five straight top-10 finishes with two SEC Championships and a national title.

With his impressive resume, it’s easy to see why Georgia has made Smart one of the highest-paid college football coaches in history.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach. I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia football remains bright with Coach Smart as its steadfast leader.” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said after the extension was made public.

Kirby Smart Contract Details

Georgia is set to pay Smart a base salary of $10.25 million in 2022.

However, his deal will also feature raises that will work up the value of his contract to $12.25 million by 2031.

The 10-year deal instantly makes Smart the highest-paid coach in college football. With the extension in hand, Smart will look to lead Georgia to another national title.

The Bulldogs have the third-best National Championship odds according to the top US sports betting sites.

Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022

Not only did Georgia make Smart the highest-paid coach in school history and SEC history, but he is now the highest-paid college football coach ever.

After Smart, Lincoln Riley, the head coach of USC, is the next highest-paid coach heading into the 2022 season. Riley received an estimated $10 million per year to make the move to Southern California.

Next on the list, Nick Saban stands at $9.8 million a season.

While it’s not surprising, the SEC claims four of the top 10 highest-paid coaches followed by three from the Big 10.

Kirby Smart, Georgia Head Coach, $10,250,000 Lincoln Riley, USC Head Coach: $10,000,000 Nick Saban, Alabama Head Coach: $9,753,221 Brian Kelly, LSU Head Coach: $9,500,000 Mel Tucker, Michigan State Head Coach: $9,500,000 Ryan Day, Ohio State Head Coach: $9,500,000 David Shaw, Stanford Head Coach: $8,925,000 Dabo Swinney, Clemson Head Coach: $8,370,775 Mario Cristobal, Miami Hurricanes Head Coach: $8,000,000 Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M Head Coach: $7,500,000

Notable Mention: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Head Coach: $7,250,000