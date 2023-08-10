MLB News and Rumors

Gerrit Cole maintains lead in MLB Starting Pitcher Power Rankings

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Gerrit Cole

New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California has maintained his first place spot in the Major League Baseball Starting Pitcher Power Rankings. The six-time All-Star has been ranked number one in four of nine polls in 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

Cole has a record of 10 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.75. In 24 starts and 150 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 116 hits, 46 earned runs, 15 home runs and 40 walks, to go along with 160 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings) of 1.04.

An Absolute Workhorse

Cole leads the American League in batters faced (598), game starts (24) and innings pitched (150 1/3). He is fifth in Major League Baseball in batters faced. Cole is behind Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara of Azua, Dominican Republic (617), Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (615), San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California (611), and St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas of Jupiter, Florida (600). Mikolas also leads the Majors in game starts (25) with Cole second. Cole is also second in innings pitched in the Majors, behind only Webb at 154 1/3 innings pitched.

Best Game Pitched in 2023

Cole threw a complete game shutout on April 16. He threw 109 pitches of which 73 were strikes in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. In nine innings, Cole gave up two hits and one walk, to go along with 10 strikeouts.

Who else is in the top 10?

The Houston Astros have two representatives as Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque is third and Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia is eighth. The other seven pitchers ranked in the top 10 are San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington (second), Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi (fourth), Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado (fifth), Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey (sixth), Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio (seventh), Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan (ninth), and Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California (10th).

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Shane McClanahan

Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan doubtful to return in 2023

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  6h
MLB News and Rumors
michael lorenzon pitches no hitter (1)
MLB 2023: Twitter Reacts To Philadelphia Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Pitching A No-Hitter Versus Washington Nationals
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  17h
MLB News and Rumors
Michael Lorenzen
Michael Lorenzen delivers 14th no-hitter in Phillies history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
Corbin Carroll
Are the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks able to rebound?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Tim Anderson
MLB suspends Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Kevin Brown
Orioles suspend broadcaster Kevin Brown for discussing past struggles
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Eury Perez
Marlins showing caution with star pitcher Eury Perez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top