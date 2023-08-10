New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole of Newport Beach, California has maintained his first place spot in the Major League Baseball Starting Pitcher Power Rankings. The six-time All-Star has been ranked number one in four of nine polls in 2023.

2023 MLB Statistics

Cole has a record of 10 wins and three losses with an earned run average of 2.75. In 24 starts and 150 1/3 innings pitched, he has given up 116 hits, 46 earned runs, 15 home runs and 40 walks, to go along with 160 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings) of 1.04.

An Absolute Workhorse

Cole leads the American League in batters faced (598), game starts (24) and innings pitched (150 1/3). He is fifth in Major League Baseball in batters faced. Cole is behind Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara of Azua, Dominican Republic (617), Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (615), San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb of Rocklin, California (611), and St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas of Jupiter, Florida (600). Mikolas also leads the Majors in game starts (25) with Cole second. Cole is also second in innings pitched in the Majors, behind only Webb at 154 1/3 innings pitched.

Best Game Pitched in 2023

Cole threw a complete game shutout on April 16. He threw 109 pitches of which 73 were strikes in a 2-0 Yankees win over the Minnesota Twins. In nine innings, Cole gave up two hits and one walk, to go along with 10 strikeouts.

Who else is in the top 10?

The Houston Astros have two representatives as Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque is third and Justin Verlander of Manakin Sabot, Virginia is eighth. The other seven pitchers ranked in the top 10 are San Diego Padres starter Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington (second), Chicago Cubs starter Justin Steele of Lucedale, Mississippi (fourth), Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman of Centennial, Colorado (fifth), Arizona Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen of Somerdale, New Jersey (sixth), Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider of Columbus, Ohio (seventh), Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani of Oshu, Japan (ninth), and Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California (10th).