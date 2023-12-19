Major League Baseball free agency is continuing. On Tuesday, we have seen two more moves. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed lefthanded pitcher Martin Perez of Guanare, Venezuela to a one-year deal worth $8 million, and the San Francisco Giants signed catcher Tom Murphy of West Monroe, New York to a two-year deal worth $8 million according to Rogers Sportsnet.

Perez is joining his fourth team. He has previously pitched for the Texas Rangers (2012 to 2018), the Minnesota Twins (2019), the Boston Red Sox (2020 and 2021), and the Rangers (2022 and 2023). Murphy is joining his third team. He has previously caught for the Colorado Rockies (2015 to 2018), and the Seattle Mariners (2019 to 2023).

Martin Perez’s Statistics in 2023

In 35 games for the Rangers in 2023, Perez had a record of 10 wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.45. In 141 2/3 innings pitched, he gave up 150 hits, 70 earned runs, 21 home runs, and 49 walks, to go along with 93 strikeouts, two holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.41. Also this past season, Perez won a World Series for the first time in his career. In the 2023 MLB postseason, he pitched in three games, and gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Perez’s All-Star 2022 Season

Perez pitched in 32 games, and had a record of 12 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.89. In 196 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 178 hits, 63 earned runs, 11 home runs, and 69 walks, to go along with 169 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.26. Perez also threw a complete game shutout, which came in a 3-0 Rangers win over the Houston Astros on May 20, 2022. The shutout was impressive considering the fact the Astros won the 2022 World Series.

Murphy in 2023

In 2023, Murphy batted .290 with eight home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 47 games, 145 at bats, and 159 plate appearances, he scored 19 runs and had 42 hits, 12 doubles, 10 walks, 78 total bases, and two sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .335, and a slugging percentage of .538.