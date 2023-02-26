NHL News and Rumors

Golden Knights acquire Ivan Barbashev

Toronto Maple Leafs v St. Louis Blues

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired center Ivan Barbashev of Moscow, Russia according to thescore.com on Sunday. In return, the Blues receive prospect center Zach Dean of Grande Prairie, Alberta. The Golden Knights are the second National Hockey League team for Barbashev, as he played the last seven seasons for the Blues and was on the St. Louis team that won the 2019 Stanley Cup.

2022-23 NHL season

Barbashev has 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 59 games this season. He is a -10 with 36 penalty minutes, three power-play points, one game-winning goal, 91 shots on goal, 51 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 132 hits, 34 takeaways and 28 giveaways. The game-winning goal came on October 15, in the Blues’s first game of the season. It came at 10:43 of the third period in a 5-2 Blues win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The goal came from center Brayden Schenn of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia and put the Blues up 3-2 at the time.

Barbashev’s third power-play point this season also came in a Blues win. That came on December 19, 2022 in a 5-1 Blues win over the Vancouver Canucks. Barbashev had the primary assist on a goal by Robert Thomas of Aurora, Ontario at 18:50 of the second period, which put the Blues up 3-1 at the time.

Career Statistics

Barbashev has 78 goals and 100 assists for 178 points in 410 games. He is a +2 with 128 penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, seven shorthanded points, nine game-winning goals, 445 shots on goal, 758 faceoff wins, 174 blocked shots, 675 hits, 186 takeaways, and 146 giveaways.

Stanley Cup Champion

Barbashev had three goals and three assists for six points in 25 playoff games the year the Blues won the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals. He had four penalty minutes, 25 shots on goal, 70 faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 87 hits, 17 takeaways, and nine giveaways.

Zach Dean

Dean was the Golden Knights’s first round pick, 30th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 38 games this season with the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, he has 24 goals and 26 assists for 49 points.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
