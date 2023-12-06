Golf News and Rumors

Grant Thornton Invitational Format: Scramble, Foursomes, & Modified Fourball Explained

For the first time, the PGA and LPGA Tour will come together in its first-ever mixed-team event at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational. The historic tournament is set to tee off on Friday, December 8 to Sunday, December 10 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will feature a 32-player field, composed of 16 mixed teams from the LPGA and PGA Tour. The format will bring together a star-studded cast of players with 24 of the top 50 in the world from both Tours competing for a $4 million purse.

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational format will consist of scramble, foursomes, and modified fourballs over three days. In total, there are 11 major champions in the field, including five major winners from the 2023 LPGA season.

How to Watch the 2023 Grant Thorton Invitational

  • 🏌Golf Event: Grant Thorton Invitational 2023
  • 📅 Date: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • 🏆 The Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 Winner: Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
  • 🕙 Tee Times Start: TBD
  • 💰 The Grant Thornton Invitational Purse: $4,000,000
  • 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel
  • Golf Course: Tiburon Golf Club | Naples Florida
  • 🎲 The Grant Thornton Invitational Odds: Tony Finau/ Nelly Korda +600 | Ludvig Aberg/ Madelene Sagstrom +700 | Justin Rose/ Charley Hull +1000 | Corey Conners/ Brooke Henderson +1110 | Jason Day/ Lydia Ko +1100

Grant Thornton Invitational 2023 Format

While there is still golf to look forward to for the rest of the year, there won’t be any more stroke play. Instead, the three rounds at the Grant Thornton Invitational will feature three different formats, including scramble, foursomes, and modified fourballs.

Below, we’ll go over each format and the rules for each round at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational.

Day 1 — Scramble

Round 1 will feature a scramble format, where each player will be required to hit the ball from the tee. Afterward each team will have the ability to select the ball used for the next stroke. From that point, each player will have a chance to hit the ball from the selected point until the ball is holed.

Day 2 — Foursomes (alternate shot)

The most traditional format of all three rounds, foursomes is the general format used during the Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup. The format will require each team to hit alternating shots with the same ball until it’s holed. Teams will have a chance to decide which player will tee off on odd-numbered holes while the other tees off on the even-numbered holes.

Day 3 — Modified Fourball

Exclusively for the Grant Thornton Invitational, a new format for team play will be introduced that is a slight twist on fourball.

For the modified fourball format, both players are required to tee off and they will switch balls for their second shot. From there, they will play that same ball until it’s holed. The lower score between the pairs will be used for the team score for the hole.

