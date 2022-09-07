Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers begin their 2022-23 campaign on Sunday, September 11 when they take on their NFC North Division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay @ +500 with Bovada

Packers vs Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Packers Moneyline @-125 with Bovada

The Green Bay Packers come into the season losing their top wide receiver Davante Adams, but they return their two-time reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it appears that many people are forgetting about that part. Rodgers returns with a lot of young unproven weapons, but if we know one thing it is that Rodgers is able to take a young receiving corps and turn them into a deadly weapon. He did it with Adams, Valdes-Scantling, and others, and he will be able to do it again with the likes of Romeo Doubs, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson and others. This is going to be a close game. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, along with Dalvin Cook are going to be potent on the offensive side of the ball, but the Packers defense is much improved, and it is hard to pick against Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers in this game.

Packers vs Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Kirk Cousins over 272.5 passing yards @-113 with Bovada

Kirk Cousins threw for over 272.5 yards in half of his games last season, en route to a 4,221-yard campaign. He threw for 341 against the Packers in the one game he played against them last season. He nearly averaged 265 yards a game throughout the entire 2021 season. He did that with a younger Justin Jefferson catching 1,616 total yards receiving. He now returns as one of the top two or three wide receivers in the entire league. Cousins will be able to hit the over in passing yards with the weapons surrounding him in this game, and although it may be close, we feel confident that he has the experience and talent to cover this pick. https://twitter.com/packers/status/1567294197476069376

Packers vs Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Justin Jefferson over 81.5 receiving yards @-108 with Bovada

Justin Jefferson is a generational talent. He has 3,016 receiving yards in his first two seasons in the league, averaging 15.4 yards per reception. He went for 1,400 yards in his first season and followed that up with 1,616 last seasaon. Jefferson is going to be going up against Jaire Alexander for most of this game, and that is going to be the matchup of the game to keep your eye on. Alexander is an outstanding defensive back, and he is going to be stuck on Jefferson as long as they can do it.

Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings Odds

Bet Money Line Play Green Bay Packers -125 Minnesota Vikings +105

