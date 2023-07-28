Guardians trade Amed Rosario to Dodgers for Noah Syndergaard

In an intriguing trade on Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians have traded shortstop Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic to the Los Angeles Dodgers for starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of Mansfield, Texas and cash considerations. Rosario is joining his third Major League Baseball team as he previously played for the New York Mets from 2017 to 2020, and the Guardians from 2021 to 2023. Syndergaard also played for the Mets, as he was with them from 2015 to 2021. He was also with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies in 2022, before joining the Dodgers in 2023.

2023 Statistics for Rosario

In 94 games with Cleveland, Rosario batted .265 with three home runs and 40 runs batted in. During 412 plate appearances and 385 at bats, he scored 51 runs and had 102 hits, 19 doubles, six triples, nine stolen bases, and 22 walks, along with 142 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Rosario also had an on base percentage of .306, and a slugging percentage of .369.

2022 MLB Triples Leader

Rosario led Major League Baseball with nine triples during the 2022 regular season. He had one more triple than Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo, who was second on the list with eight triples. Rosario in fact has 41 triples in his career.

Syndergaard struggled mightily for the Dodgers

Many are actually surprised that the Guardians were willing to trade Rosario to the Dodgers, when Syndergaard has been downright awful for the Dodgers this season. In 12 starts, Syndergaard has only won one game along with four losses, and a terrible earned run average of 7.16. The bottom line is that he has been way off his All-Star form he exemplified with the Mets during the 2016 Major League season.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers lead the National League West by three games over the San Francisco Giants. They have a record of 58 wins and 43 losses. The Guardians are at the .500 mark at 51 wins and 51 losses, but are only two games back of the first place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central.