Happy Gilmore, the popular golf movie starring Adam Sandler, may get a sequel. Star Christopher McDonald said a script for Happy Gilmore 2 has been written.

Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development

BREAKING: The first draft of Happy Gilmore 2 has been written. I broke the news on @923TheFan this morning https://t.co/vAaaZ3i7sh — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) March 22, 2024

On Friday, McDonald shared the news of a sequel to Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Deadline is reporting that Happy Gilmore 2 will be for Netflix. Sandler’s Happy Madison has had a production deal with Netflix for over a decade. Both Netflix and Sandler’s reps declined to comment.

Happy Gilmore Remains One of Sandler’s Most Popular Movies

Happy Gilmore (Sandler) is a terrible hockey player despite his undying love for the sport. He has a terrible temper and loves to use profanity.

Much to his surprise, Happy’s real talent is on the golf course, thanks to his ability to drive balls 400-plus yards. When his grandmother runs into financial problems, Happy enters a golf tournament to win money. Under the tutelage of former pro golfer Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), Happy finds success on the tour. It all culminates with a winner-take-all match against Shooter McGavin (McDonald).

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore has become a cult classic and one of Sandler’s most celebrated films.