Golf News and Rumors

Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development

Happy Gilmore, the popular golf movie starring Adam Sandler, may get a sequel. Star Christopher McDonald said a script for Happy Gilmore 2 has been written.

Happy Gilmore Sequel Reportedly In Development

On Friday, McDonald shared the news of a sequel to Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan.

“I saw Adam [Sandler] about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this,’” McDonald said. “I said, ‘What?’ He says, ‘How about that,’ and he shows me the first draft of ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’ Maybe you should cut that out [of this audio] because I don’t wanna be a liar, but he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, dammit!”

Deadline is reporting that Happy Gilmore 2 will be for Netflix. Sandler’s Happy Madison has had a production deal with Netflix for over a decade. Both Netflix and Sandler’s reps declined to comment.

Happy Gilmore Remains One of Sandler’s Most Popular Movies

Happy Gilmore (Sandler) is a terrible hockey player despite his undying love for the sport. He has a terrible temper and loves to use profanity.

Much to his surprise, Happy’s real talent is on the golf course, thanks to his ability to drive balls 400-plus yards. When his grandmother runs into financial problems, Happy enters a golf tournament to win money. Under the tutelage of former pro golfer Chubbs Peterson (Carl Weathers), Happy finds success on the tour. It all culminates with a winner-take-all match against Shooter McGavin (McDonald).

Released in 1996, Happy Gilmore has become a cult classic and one of Sandler’s most celebrated films.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Cognizant Classic 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 7% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M
Cognizant Classic 2024 Purse: Payouts Up 7% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.45M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Cognizant Classic 2024 History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard For PGA National
Cognizant Classic 2024 Scorecard For PGA National
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Cognizant Classic 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 29 2024
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2024: Teams, Commentators, Format, & How To Watch
The Match 2024: Teams, Commentators, Format, & How To Watch
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 23 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Charlie Woods attempts to qualify for Cognizant Classic
Charlie Woods Aims To Make History At Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifier
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top