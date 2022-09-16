MLB News and Rumors

Harrison Bader upset over Yankees fans Jordan Montgomery comments

Author image
Jon Conahan
2 min read
MLB: Game One-St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
The New York Yankees decided to trade Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 MLB trade deadline passed. It was a questionable move for the Yankees because contending teams typically don’t give up pitching when they’re in the middle of a deep playoff push.

However, the Yankees did have some questions at centerfield and they were able to acquire Harrison Bader, so it might not be the end of the world when things are all said and done.

When looking at this trade right now, the Cardinals certainly won the trade because Jordan Montgomery looks to be one of the best pitchers in baseball ever since he’s arrived in St. Louis. The Yankees haven’t been able to see what Harrison Bader is going to do because he’s only played in the minor leagues for a few rehab assignments.

Many Yankees fans have been upset that the team decided to trade Montgomery, but Bader didn’t know about that. Ken Rosenthal reported the following on the situation.

“Is that what they’re saying? I haven’t seen that,” Harrison Bader said of Yankees fans, via The Athletic. “Stuff like that is not going to help my rehab go any faster. And in a time when you’re trying to get back, as much as it is physical, there is an element to the subconscious. It’s a career. It’s important. I’m not taking my time, not going slowly by any means. We’re going to do it right.”

This is somewhat part of the deal of playing in New York if you are Harrison Bader. It’s the unfortunate way to look at this thing, but it’s truly the reality of the situation. We aren’t saying that’s right or wrong by any means, but whenever you play in a city like New York, your typically going to hear everything that is said by the fans and media.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Yankees
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
