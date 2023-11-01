This season’s Heisman Race has been one for the ages. We are now nine weeks into the college football season and no real clear frontrunner is yet to emerge in the race for the Heisman Trophy. However, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is once again favorite to win the award. Let’s take a closer look at who else is in contention as we dive into Week 9 Heisman Watch.

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

MICHAEL PENIX 92 YARD TOUCHDOWN!! pic.twitter.com/V1FUKqb5ho — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 29, 2023

Heisman Trophy Odds: +300

+300 Week 9 Stats: vs. Stanford W 42-33; 21/38 369 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Michael Penix forced his way to back to being favorite with sportsbooks for the Heisman again with an excellent outing against Stanford. After losing favoritism to JJ McCarthy last week, he once again stands atop the pile, but it appears the race is tight at the top with nobody separating from the pack just yet.

In Week 9, Penix threw for four TDs and 369 yards against the Cardinal. He got back into top gear after a disappointing Week 8, and looks like he’ll have a good chance to impress in Week 10 against a leaky USC defense. It looks like Penix is in pole position to make the best run at the Heisman Trophy at this point in the season.

JJ McCarthy (QB, Michigan)

Heisman Trophy Odds: +350

+350 Week 9 Stats: Idle

Michigan’s bye week meant McCarthy wasn’t able to consolidate the favoritism that he had earned after his Week 8 performance.

Another factor that could be playing into McCarthy’s drifting odds is the NCAA investigation into Michigan for sign-stealing.

He’ll get a chance to rack up some stats in Week 10 against a 2-6 Purdue team.

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

Heisman Trophy Odds: +400

+400 Week 9 Stats: Idle

LSU were also on a bye week last week, meaning Jayden Daniels will be fresh to head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in Week 10.

Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

Heisman Odds: +500

+500 Week 9 Stats: vs. Utah W 35-6; 24/31, 248 yds, 2 TDs; 8 rushing yds, 1 TD

Bo Nix is climbing back into the race with his recent performances. His Week 9 performance against a highly-touted Utah defense was exemplary.

Nix accounted for three total touchdowns and has brought his Oregon Ducks team back into the CFP picture.

With big games against USC and Oregon State on the horizon, Nix will have more chances to impress under the bright lights of the national spotlight.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State)

Marvin Harrison Jr. just went OFF against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes WR is arguably a Top-10 NFL WR the second he enters the league. • 6 receptions (led team)

• 123 receiving yards (led team)

• 2 receiving TD’s (led team) Harrison has been UNSTOPPABLE the past four weeks: •… pic.twitter.com/WRhjrIwb8j — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) October 29, 2023

Heisman Odds: +500

+500 Week 9 Stats: vs. Wisconsin W 24-10; 6 recs, 123 yds, 2 TDs

The first non-QB on the list at the top of the odds is Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison was touted as the best player in college football before the season began and he’s living up to the hype so far.

Harrison torched Wisconsin for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 9. This was his sixth 100-yard game in eight appearances this year, showcasing his talent.

Harrison faces Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota before the crunch game against Michigan on November 5.

Heisman Trophy Winner 2023 Odds

Michael Penix Jr. +300

+300 J.J. McCarthy +350

+350 Jayden Daniels +400

+400 Bo Nix +500

+500 Marvin Harrison Jr. +500

+500 Jordan Travis +850

+850 Carson Beck +2500

*Others available at BetOnline.ag. Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.