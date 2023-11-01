College Football

Heisman Watch Week 9: Michael Penix Jr. Favorite Once Again in Rollercoaster Race

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
michael penix 4

This season’s Heisman Race has been one for the ages. We are now nine weeks into the college football season and no real clear frontrunner is yet to emerge in the race for the Heisman Trophy. However, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is once again favorite to win the award. Let’s take a closer look at who else is in contention as we dive into Week 9 Heisman Watch.

Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Washington)

  • Heisman Trophy Odds: +300
  • Week 9 Stats: vs. Stanford W 42-33; 21/38 369 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT

Michael Penix forced his way to back to being favorite with sportsbooks for the Heisman again with an excellent outing against Stanford. After losing favoritism to JJ McCarthy last week, he once again stands atop the pile, but it appears the race is tight at the top with nobody separating from the pack just yet.

In Week 9, Penix threw for four TDs and 369 yards against the Cardinal. He got back into top gear after a disappointing Week 8, and looks like he’ll have a good chance to impress in Week 10 against a leaky USC defense. It looks like Penix is in pole position to make the best run at the Heisman Trophy at this point in the season.

JJ McCarthy (QB, Michigan)

  • Heisman Trophy Odds: +350
  • Week 9 Stats: Idle

Michigan’s bye week meant McCarthy wasn’t able to consolidate the favoritism that he had earned after his Week 8 performance.

Another factor that could be playing into McCarthy’s drifting odds is the NCAA investigation into Michigan for sign-stealing.

He’ll get a chance to rack up some stats in Week 10 against a 2-6 Purdue team.

Jayden Daniels (QB, LSU)

  • Heisman Trophy Odds: +400
  • Week 9 Stats: Idle

LSU were also on a bye week last week, meaning Jayden Daniels will be fresh to head to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama in Week 10.

Bo Nix (QB, Oregon)

  • Heisman Odds: +500
  • Week 9 Stats: vs. Utah W 35-6; 24/31, 248 yds, 2 TDs; 8 rushing yds, 1 TD

Bo Nix is climbing back into the race with his recent performances. His Week 9 performance against a highly-touted Utah defense was exemplary.

Nix accounted for three total touchdowns and has brought his Oregon Ducks team back into the CFP picture.

With big games against USC and Oregon State on the horizon, Nix will have more chances to impress under the bright lights of the national spotlight.

Marvin Harrison Jr. (WR, Ohio State)

  • Heisman Odds: +500
  • Week 9 Stats: vs. Wisconsin W 24-10; 6 recs, 123 yds, 2 TDs

The first non-QB on the list at the top of the odds is Marvin Harrison Jr. Harrison was touted as the best player in college football before the season began and he’s living up to the hype so far.

Harrison torched Wisconsin for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 9.  This was his sixth 100-yard game in eight appearances this year, showcasing his talent.

Harrison faces Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota before the crunch game against Michigan on November 5.

Heisman Trophy Winner 2023 Odds

*Others available at BetOnline.ag. Odds are correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
NCAA Football: Georgia Tech at Clemson

Dabo Swinney Lashes Out at Clemson Fan That Wants to Know Why He’s Paid So Much as Tigers Struggle

Author image David Evans  •  Oct 31 2023
College Football
elijah rushing dan lanning
Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting News: 5-Star EDGE Elijah Rushing Commits to Dan Lanning’s Top-10 Class of 2024
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 30 2023
College Football
shedeur watch
Colorado Football Players Have Jewelry Stolen From UCLA Locker Room During Game
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 30 2023
College Football
puddles the duck 2
How to Watch Oregon Football With a Free Live Stream in Week 9
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 27 2023
College Football
Deion Sanders
How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 9
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 27 2023
College Football
maalik murphy
How to Watch Texas Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 9
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 27 2023
College Football
mobile streaming 5
How to Live Stream College Football For Free in Week 9
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top