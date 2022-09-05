Heisman Watch – Week 1 Grades

With the majority of week one in the books, the favorites for the Heisman Trophy have all seen action. The hunt for the Heisman is underway and there will be peaks and troughs throughout the season, but for now, let’s take a look who’s on top of Everest and who’s stranded in a valley after this week’s performances.

Bryce Young (QB, Alabama)

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner started in impressive fashion. The preseason second favorite for the award started his campaign as 41.5 point favorites against Utah State. He made absolute mince meat of the defense, racking up six total touchdowns, five through the air and one on the ground. He passed for 195 yards and rushed for 100 more before being pulled very early in the third quarter. It is difficult to see what else he could have done to improve his chances in this type of game. An almost flawless performance earns him a top grade and puts him in the Heisman driving seat.

GRADE: A+

CJ Stroud (QB, Ohio State)

Preseason favorite for the Heisman, Stroud, was involved in the premier game of the weekend in a top-five clash against Notre Dame. The Buckeyes ran out eventual winners, but Stroud didn’t produce a dazzling performance by any stretch. He was 24/34 attempts for just 223 yards and two TDs. Despite not racking up eye-catching figures this weekend, easier games against Arkansas State and Toledo are just around the corner.

GRADE: C

Caleb Williams (QB, USC)

Another victim of a blowout win, Williams played only three quarters in the Trojans win versus Rice. Williams went 19/22 attempts for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added an extra 68 yards with his legs. Williams’ accuracy was on point and this will likely serve him well for the tougher challenges to come.

GRADE: A-

Stetson Bennett (QB, Georgia)

Bennett was not among the Heisman favorites before Saturday, but that changed in a hurry after the Oregon game. Bennett made some jaw dropping plays like the one below in the Dawgs 49-3 victory. He threw for 358 yards and two touchdowns while also adding one on the ground. It is a tossup between Bennett and Florida’s Anthony Richardson for who improved their Heisman chances the most this weekend, but STETSON has certainly thrown his HAT into the ring now.

GRADE: A+

Stetson Bennett scramble and touchdown pass making this a blowout @GeorgiaFootball | #GoDawgspic.twitter.com/UOMYbQQWr1 — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) September 3, 2022

Will Anderson (LB, Alabama)

Anderson made 5 tackles including one for a loss on Saturday. It doesn’t matter because defensive players don’t win the Heisman. If he is still among the favorites come the end of the season, he may actually get a grade from me.

GRADE: DOESN’T MATTER

Anthony Richardson (QB, Florida)

Richardson guided his Gators to a thrilling with against #7 Utah on Saturday. Like Stetson Bennett, Richardson was not among the favorites prior to the game, but that all changed when he did a number on the Utah D with his legs. Despite having a mediocre game through the air, Richardson ran for 103 yards and racked up three touchdowns on the ground. He is going to have to improve through the air, but his 2-pt conversion mentioned in our top five plays of the week shows he has the talent to do so, and we are looking forward to seeing how his season progresses from here.

GRADE: A

The oddsmakers’ current Heisman front runners are dominated by quarterbacks. In the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see if we can get other skill position players breaking through and if Will Anderson can make more of an impact and become a realistic contender. Until then, the shot callers rule the roost.