Hero World Challenge 2023 Leaderboard and Round 2 Tee Times

Tiger Woods officially made his return this week at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. While he faded towards the end of Round 1, he’s still in the mix against some of the best golfers in the world. The second round of the tournament is set to tee off on Friday morning before 11 a.m. ET.

After the first 18 holes, Brian Harman, the defending Open Championship winner leads the field at five-under par at the Albany Golf Course. There are only 20 players in the field and no cuts, so every player still has a chance to rebound after the first round.

Scroll down below for the Hero World Challenge round 2 tee times and the leaderboard after round 1.

Hero World Challenge Round 1 Leaderboard

The Hero World Challenge features some of the best golfers in the world, including Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Tiger Woods.

The field is loaded with talent meaning no player is truly out of contention. Round 1 ended with Brian Harman and Tony Finau tied for the lead at five-under-par. On the other hand, Will Zalatoris is coming off an injury and really struggled. He finds himself in dead last at +9 on the day.

Overall, the Hero World Challenge leaderboard is fairly tight with 12 players sitting at one-under par or better.

Check out the Hero World Challenge round 1 leaderboard below.

POSITION PLAYER THRU ROUND TOTAL T1 Brian Harman F -5 -5 T1 Tony Finau F -5 -5 3 Jordan Spieth F -4 -4 T4 Cameron Young F -3 -3 T4 Scottie Scheffler F -3 -3 T4 Collin Morikawa F -3 -3 T4 Max Homa F -3 -3 T8 Matt Fitzpatrick F -2 -2 T8 Justin Thomas F -2 -2 T10 Lucas Glover F -1 -1 T10 Sam Burns F -1 -1 T10 Jason Day F -1 -1 T13 Sepp Straka F E E T13 Keegan Bradley F E E T13 Justin Rose F E E 16 Viktor Hovland F 1 1 17 Rickie Fowler F 2 2 18 Tiger Woods F 3 3 19 Wyndham Clark F 4 4 20 Will Zalatoris F 9 9

Hero World Challenge Round 2 Tee Times

At the Hero World Challenge, Round 2 tee times were determined by players’ standings on the leaderboard. Players with the worst scores will be paired together meaning Zalatoris and Wyndham Clark will be teeing off first at 10:51 a.m. ET.

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler sit 17th and 18th on the leaderboard and will be paired up together for Round 2. The two will be teeing off at 11:02 a.m. ET.

Tee times are set in 11-minute intervals with the last pair, Tony Finau and Brian Harman teeing off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tee time Players 10:51 a.m. Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark 11:02 a.m. Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler 11:13 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose 11:24 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka 11:35 a.m. Jason Day, Sam Burns 11:46 a.m. Lucas Glover, Justin Thomas 11:57 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa 12:08 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 12:19 p.m. Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth 12:30 p.m. Tony Finau, Brian Harman