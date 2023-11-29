The 2023 PGA Tour season officially comes to an end this weekend as the field gears up for the Hero World Challenge. The field will only feature 20 players who will compete for a share of a $3.5 million purse. Learn more about the Hero World Challenge 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.
While the Hero World Challenge is on the PGA Tour schedule, it’s not an official event. The tournament is actually hosted by golf legend Tiger Woods for the benefit of the Tiger Woods Foundation.
There are no FedEx Cup points available but the top 20 ranked golf pros will head to the Bahamas for the charity event. The Hero World Challenge purse is only $3.5 million, but due to the small field, every player participating this weekend is guaranteed a six-figure payout.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge purse, prize money, and payouts.
Hero World Challenge 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event of the PGA Tour. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the charity tournament usually features a 20-man field composed of the world’s best golfers.
Since it’s a charity event, the purses at the Hero World Challenge have not been comparable to other official events on the Tour. In 2023, the total prize pool is set at $3.5 million and the winner will take home a cool $1 million payout. Everyone in the field is guaranteed at least six figures with the last-place finisher taking home a guaranteed $100,000.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,000,000
|2nd
|$375,000
|3rd
|$225,000
|4th
|$150,000
|5th
|$135,000
|6th
|$120,000
|7th
|$115,000
|8th
|$113,000
|9th
|$112,000
|10th
|$110,000
|11th
|$109,000
|12th
|$108,000
|13th
|$107,000
|14th
|$106,000
|15th
|$105,000
|16th
|$104,000
|17th
|$103,000
|18th
|$102,000
|19th
|$101,000
|20th
|$100,000
Hero World Challenge Purse Remains the Same
The Hero World Challenge winner will be taking home 28% of the purse, which is a larger percentage of the typical PGA Tour payout.
While the prize money won isn’t included in the official money rankings, the tournament is recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings and players will receive points based on the standings.
For the last 11 years, the purse has not changed for the Hero World Challenge. Since it’s a charity event, golfers are playing for a good cause this weekend in the Bahamas.
Check out the table below to view the Hero World Challenge purses and winners since 2010.
|Year
|Winner
|Winner’s
share ($)
|Purse ($)
|Venue
|Hero World Challenge
|2023
|TBD
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2022
|Viktor Hovland (2)
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2021
|Viktor Hovland
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2020
|Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Henrik Stenson
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2018
|Jon Rahm
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2015
|Bubba Watson
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Albany
|2014
|Jordan Spieth
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Isleworth
|Northwestern Mutual World Challenge
|2013
|Zach Johnson
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Sherwood
|World Challenge
|2012
|Graeme McDowell (2)
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Sherwood
|Chevron World Challenge
|2011
|Tiger Woods (5)
|1,200,000
|5,000,000
|Sherwood
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|1,200,000
|5,000,000
|Sherwood
|2009
|Jim Furyk
|1,350,000
|5,750,000
|Sherwood
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|1,350,000
|5,750,000
|Sherwood
|Target World Challenge
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|1,350,000
|5,750,000
|Sherwood
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|1,350,000
|5,750,000
|Sherwood
|2005
|Luke Donald
|1,300,000
|5,500,000
|Sherwood
|2004
|Tiger Woods (2)
|1,250,000
|5,400,000
|Sherwood
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|1,200,000
|5,000,000
|Sherwood
|2002
|Pádraig Harrington
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Sherwood
|Williams World Challenge
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Sherwood
|2000
(Dec)
|Davis Love III
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Sherwood
|2000
(Jan)
|Tom Lehman
|1,000,000
|3,500,000
|Grayhawk