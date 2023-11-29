The 2023 PGA Tour season officially comes to an end this weekend as the field gears up for the Hero World Challenge. The field will only feature 20 players who will compete for a share of a $3.5 million purse. Learn more about the Hero World Challenge 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

While the Hero World Challenge is on the PGA Tour schedule, it’s not an official event. The tournament is actually hosted by golf legend Tiger Woods for the benefit of the Tiger Woods Foundation.

There are no FedEx Cup points available but the top 20 ranked golf pros will head to the Bahamas for the charity event. The Hero World Challenge purse is only $3.5 million, but due to the small field, every player participating this weekend is guaranteed a six-figure payout.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge purse, prize money, and payouts.

Hero World Challenge 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event of the PGA Tour. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the charity tournament usually features a 20-man field composed of the world’s best golfers.

Since it’s a charity event, the purses at the Hero World Challenge have not been comparable to other official events on the Tour. In 2023, the total prize pool is set at $3.5 million and the winner will take home a cool $1 million payout. Everyone in the field is guaranteed at least six figures with the last-place finisher taking home a guaranteed $100,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,000,000 2nd $375,000 3rd $225,000 4th $150,000 5th $135,000 6th $120,000 7th $115,000 8th $113,000 9th $112,000 10th $110,000 11th $109,000 12th $108,000 13th $107,000 14th $106,000 15th $105,000 16th $104,000 17th $103,000 18th $102,000 19th $101,000 20th $100,000

Hero World Challenge Purse Remains the Same

The Hero World Challenge winner will be taking home 28% of the purse, which is a larger percentage of the typical PGA Tour payout.

While the prize money won isn’t included in the official money rankings, the tournament is recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings and players will receive points based on the standings.

For the last 11 years, the purse has not changed for the Hero World Challenge. Since it’s a charity event, golfers are playing for a good cause this weekend in the Bahamas.

Check out the table below to view the Hero World Challenge purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Winner’s share ($) Purse ($) Venue Hero World Challenge 2023 TBD 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2022 Viktor Hovland (2) 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2021 Viktor Hovland 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Henrik Stenson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2018 Jon Rahm 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2017 Rickie Fowler 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2016 Hideki Matsuyama 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2015 Bubba Watson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany 2014 Jordan Spieth 1,000,000 3,500,000 Isleworth Northwestern Mutual World Challenge 2013 Zach Johnson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood World Challenge 2012 Graeme McDowell (2) 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood Chevron World Challenge 2011 Tiger Woods (5) 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood 2010 Graeme McDowell 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood 2009 Jim Furyk 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood 2008 Vijay Singh 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood Target World Challenge 2007 Tiger Woods (4) 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood 2006 Tiger Woods (3) 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood 2005 Luke Donald 1,300,000 5,500,000 Sherwood 2004 Tiger Woods (2) 1,250,000 5,400,000 Sherwood 2003 Davis Love III (2) 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood 2002 Pádraig Harrington 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood Williams World Challenge 2001 Tiger Woods 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood 2000 (Dec) Davis Love III 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood 2000 (Jan) Tom Lehman 1,000,000 3,500,000 Grayhawk