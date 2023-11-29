Golf News and Rumors

Hero World Challenge 2023 Purse and Payouts Winner’s Share Set At $1M

Gia Nguyen
The 2023 PGA Tour season officially comes to an end this weekend as the field gears up for the Hero World Challenge. The field will only feature 20 players who will compete for a share of a $3.5 million purse. Learn more about the Hero World Challenge 2023 purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share below.

While the Hero World Challenge is on the PGA Tour schedule, it’s not an official event. The tournament is actually hosted by golf legend Tiger Woods for the benefit of the Tiger Woods Foundation.

There are no FedEx Cup points available but the top 20 ranked golf pros will head to the Bahamas for the charity event. The Hero World Challenge purse is only $3.5 million, but due to the small field, every player participating this weekend is guaranteed a six-figure payout.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge purse, prize money, and payouts.

Hero World Challenge 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial event of the PGA Tour. Hosted by Tiger Woods, the charity tournament usually features a 20-man field composed of the world’s best golfers.

Since it’s a charity event, the purses at the Hero World Challenge have not been comparable to other official events on the Tour. In 2023, the total prize pool is set at $3.5 million and the winner will take home a cool $1 million payout. Everyone in the field is guaranteed at least six figures with the last-place finisher taking home a guaranteed $100,000.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 Hero World Challenge prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,000,000
2nd $375,000
3rd $225,000
4th $150,000
5th $135,000
6th $120,000
7th $115,000
8th $113,000
9th $112,000
10th $110,000
11th $109,000
12th $108,000
13th $107,000
14th $106,000
15th $105,000
16th $104,000
17th $103,000
18th $102,000
19th $101,000
20th $100,000

Hero World Challenge Purse Remains the Same

The Hero World Challenge winner will be taking home 28% of the purse, which is a larger percentage of the typical PGA Tour payout.

While the prize money won isn’t included in the official money rankings, the tournament is recognized by the Official World Golf Rankings and players will receive points based on the standings.

For the last 11 years, the purse has not changed for the Hero World Challenge. Since it’s a charity event, golfers are playing for a good cause this weekend in the Bahamas.

Check out the table below to view the Hero World Challenge purses and winners since 2010.

Year Winner Winner’s

share ($)

 Purse ($) Venue
Hero World Challenge
2023 TBD 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2022 Viktor Hovland (2) 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2021 Viktor Hovland 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2020 Cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Henrik Stenson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2018 Jon Rahm 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2017 Rickie Fowler 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2016 Hideki Matsuyama 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2015 Bubba Watson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Albany
2014 Jordan Spieth 1,000,000 3,500,000 Isleworth
Northwestern Mutual World Challenge
2013 Zach Johnson 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood
World Challenge
2012 Graeme McDowell (2) 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood
Chevron World Challenge
2011 Tiger Woods (5) 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood
2010 Graeme McDowell 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood
2009 Jim Furyk 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood
2008 Vijay Singh 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood
Target World Challenge
2007 Tiger Woods (4) 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood
2006 Tiger Woods (3) 1,350,000 5,750,000 Sherwood
2005 Luke Donald 1,300,000 5,500,000 Sherwood
2004 Tiger Woods (2) 1,250,000 5,400,000 Sherwood
2003 Davis Love III (2) 1,200,000 5,000,000 Sherwood
2002 Pádraig Harrington 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood
Williams World Challenge
2001 Tiger Woods 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood
2000

(Dec)

 Davis Love III 1,000,000 3,500,000 Sherwood
2000

(Jan)

 Tom Lehman 1,000,000 3,500,000 Grayhawk
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

