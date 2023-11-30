The 2023 Hero World Challenge will tee off from Albany Golf Course on Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $3.5 million purse. Find the Hero World Challenge 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at the Albany Golf Course.

While it may not be an official stop on the PGA Tour, the Hero World Challenge is the last event of the season. Twenty of the world’s best players will be heading to Albany, Bahamas for the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The field consists of the world’s best, including Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, and more.

The weather is going to be excellent in the Bahamas with next to no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be absolutely perfect for golf with highs 79°F and lows of 77°F.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Hero World Challenge tee times, key pairings, and weather forecast.

Hero World Challenge 2023 Field

The Hero World Challenge will be hosting 20 of the best players in the world at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas this weekend.

The field will include tournament host, Tiger Woods, who is making his long-awaited return. He will play alongside some stiff competition including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, and more.

Hero World Challenge 2023 Tee Times

Due to the field size, the tee times are going to start later than usual.

This year, the Hero World Challenge will begin at 10:46 a.m. ET.

The first group to tee off will include Brian Harman and Lucas Glover at 10:46 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, the last group to go will be Viktor Hovland and Max Homa at 12:25 p.m. ET.

Featured Groups for Round 1

Every group is a featured group at the Hero World Challenge. Only the best players in the world will be competing this weekend, including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Tiger Woods, Max Homa, and more.

All eyes will be on Woods though as he makes his return to golf after undergoing ankle surgery. The Albany Golf Course must be walked, which will be a great test for Woods and give golf fans a better idea of how his ankle is recovering.

Woods will be teeing off with good friend Justin Thomas at 11:52 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the featured groups to watch in Round 1 and when they will tee off at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.

11:41 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

11:52 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

12:25 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Group 10:46 a.m. Brian Harman, Lucas Glover 10:57 a.m. Cameron Young, Sepp Straka 11:08 a.m. Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark 11:19 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler 11:30 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose 11:41 a.m. Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler 11:52 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas 12:03 p.m. Jason Day, Collin Morikawa 12:14 p.m. Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth 12:25 p.m. Max Homa, Viktor Hovland

Hero World Challenge 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather is going to be absolutely perfect in The Bahamas this weekend for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.

While the winds are going to be the only element that affects the field, there’s next to no chance of rain and the temperature will be consistent around 77-79°F.

Like most coastal courses, the wind will play a big part on the course. The wind gusts will reach as high as 25 mph this weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Hero World Challenge weather forecast for the entire weekend in The Bahamas below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 72 / 77 NE 16 mph (25 mph) 30% E 15 mph (22 mph) 30% Friday 79/ 77 E 14 mph (21 mph) 20% E 13 mph (19 mph) 20% Saturday 79 / 77 SE 12 mph (18 mph) 20% SE 11 mph (16 mph) 30% Sunday 79 / 77 S 11 mph (16 mph) 20% S 10 mph (15 mph) 20%