Hollywood Star! Shohei Ohtani Chooses the Los Angeles Dodgers

The biggest star in baseball is staying put in Southern California after all. Shohei Ohtani is trading the hustle and bustle of Orange County for the glitz and glamour and bright lights of Hollywood. The Japanese sensation, and perhaps biggest free agent of all-time, is set to with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he announced via Instagram. Ohtani’s deal is expected to be the richest contract in baseball history.

The Ohtani drama took centerstage at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings. There were secret plane trips, angry GM’s, angry beat writers, and more surrounding Ohtani’s free agency. In the end, the Dodgers –who were often viewed as the favorite all along– held off the Toronto Blue Jays to earn the services of baseball’s biggest star. Other teams that were reportedly interested in Ohtani included the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, and San Franciso Giants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.