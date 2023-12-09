MLB News and Rumors

Hollywood Star! Shohei Ohtani Chooses the Los Angeles Dodgers

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Sports Editor
1 min read
USATSI_21445439 (1)

The biggest star in baseball is staying put in Southern California after all. Shohei Ohtani is trading the hustle and bustle of Orange County for the glitz and glamour and bright lights of Hollywood. The Japanese sensation, and perhaps biggest free agent of all-time, is set to with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he announced via Instagram. Ohtani’s deal is expected to be the richest contract in baseball history. 

The Ohtani drama took centerstage at the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings. There were secret plane trips, angry GM’s, angry beat writers, and more surrounding Ohtani’s free agency. In the end, the Dodgers –who were often viewed as the favorite all along– held off the Toronto Blue Jays to earn the services of baseball’s biggest star. Other teams that were reportedly interested in Ohtani included the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, and San Franciso Giants

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 

Topics  
Dodgers MLB MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
