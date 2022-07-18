Home Run Derby 2022: Pete Alonso Has 52% Chance to Make The Finals

New York Mets Slugger Pete Alonso is looking for a three-peat in this year’s Home Run Derby. The 2022 All-Star Game festivals will take place in Los Angeles at the Dodgers home stadium. Alonso has won the past two Home Run Derbys and is looking to make this a “three-pete.”

There are going to be some other sluggers in the event this year as Ronald Acuna Jr of the Atlanta Braves is also set to go at it. Kyle Schwarber, Albert Pujols, Corey Seager, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, and Jose Ramirez will join the two National League sluggers in this year’s contest.

Pete Alonso Home Run Derby Odds (+200)

Pete Alonso currently has +200 odds to win this year’s Home Run Derby. He’s the favorite by a good margin. Considering that he’s been one of the best power hitters in all of baseball the past few years and has won this event the past two years, it certainly makes sense. He’s arguably played the best baseball of his career during the first half of this season. He’s currently hitting .265 with 24 home runs. Outside of his 2019 season, where he hit 53 home runs, this might be the best that Pete Alonso has ever looked.

There’s the record. Pete Alonso drives in his 75th run prior to the all-star break. The previous franchise record was David Wright’s 74 RBI in the first half of 2006. pic.twitter.com/MeMXnY4B7D — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) July 16, 2022

In a recent interview with ESPN, Alonso had the following to say about the Home Run Derby:

“It’s the most addicting feeling,” Alonso said. “I mean, I can’t get enough of it. I don’t know if there’s anyone that loves hitting homers more than I do.”

Pete Alonso will be taking on Ronald Acuna Jr, which is likely to be the most exciting round of the night. Ronald Acuna is one of the best hitters in all of baseball and that’s been evident throughout his career as he’s blasted 113 career home runs since 2018. He was sidelined in 2021 and missed part of the 2022 season, including a Covid season where he only played 46 games.

If somebody is going to have an opportunity to beat Pete Alonso, there’s a great chance that Ronald Acuna could be the one.