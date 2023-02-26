College Basketball News and Rumors

Horizon League Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream

Colin Lynch
2 min read
It’s that time of year again when the stakes are high, the intensity is palpable, and every single game counts. Yes, it’s conference tournament season, where teams put everything on the line for a shot at the NCAA Tournament.

While the big boys of college basketball will likely dominate the headlines, don’t sleep on the mid-majors. For these underdogs, the conference tournaments are everything. With only one or two bids up for grabs, every single possession could be the difference between heartbreak and glory.

The ASUN Tournament will kick off the festivities on Monday as teams battle it out in first-round games played at campus sites. On Tuesday, the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments will join the fray, each with its own unique brand of excitement and drama. The stakes will only get higher as the week progresses. The Ohio Valley crowning a champion on Saturday, followed by the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions being decided on Sunday.

So grab the popcorn, clear your schedule, and prepare for an action-packed ride. Because in conference tournament season, anything can happen, and the only thing guaranteed is drama.

Crowded At The Top

The Horizon League Tournament is set to tip off from Tuesday, February 28, to Tuesday, March 7, at team campus sites. Hoops enthusiasts can expect a week-long battle royale featuring some of the best college basketball teams in the Midwest. However, the semifinal and championship games will take place at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the stakes are higher and the crowds even louder.

The top five-seeded teams will receive a coveted bye to the second round, while the bottom four seeds will have to duke it out in the first round. The winners of the first round will get re-seeded based on their performance, pitting the lowest remaining seeds against the highest seeds in the second round.

The pressure is on to deliver for the No. 1 seed Youngstown State, who clinched the regular season title and currently sits at 23-8. But they finished just 1 game up in the conference on Milwaukee, Cleveland State, and Northern Kentucky.

  • Venue: Campus Sites, Indiana Farmers Coliseum

  • Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

  • When: Feb 28 – Mar 7

  • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
