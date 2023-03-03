College Basketball News and Rumors

Horizon Tournament 2023: Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Misses Final 3, Falls 3 Points Shy Of NCAA Scoring Record

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
antoine davis messes final 3 (1)

Antoine Davis had a shot of a lifetime.

In the closing seconds of Detroit Mercy’s 71-66 loss to host Youngstown State in a Horizon League men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal matchup, the fifth-year senior launched the final 3-pointer of his NCAA career.

Davis missed history by three points.

Old-school purists are relieved.

If Davis had hit the final-second trey, he would have matched “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s NCAA all-time scoring mark of 3,667 points. To some, the record should remain sacred, considering the eras are so different. Maravich, who played for LSU from 1967-70, didn’t compete with a 3-point arc or a shot clock. And Davis played in 60 more games.

Despite the purists’ pleas for protecting Maravich’s mark, Davis should be lauded for his 3,664 career points. He carried a mid-level program through the COVID-19 pandemic and came up one triple shy of sharing a piece of history.

Now that his NCAA career is complete, what is his next step?

NBA scouts wonder.

Antoine Davis Can Shoot But NBA Scouts Want More

Davis can shoot from long range. NBA range, that is. His other NBA-level assets?

He has some things to prove.

Davis thrives in the Horizon League with crossover dribbles and step-back 3-pointers. His specialty is the catch-and-shoot jump shot. His second-best quality? The catch-and-shoot jump shot.

Despite being the second-leading scorer in NCAA history, Davis is not guaranteed to be picked in the 2023 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-1 guard can score in bunches, as NBA executives appreciate, but his lack of diverse skills is a red flag for scouts.

So is Davis’ age. Not many general managers are lining up for 23-year-old jump-shooting rookies with questionable defensive instincts.

If Davis is not drafted, he likely will have his choice of organizations bidding for his G League services. In the right scenario, Davis could sign a two-way contract and work on fine-tuning fundamentals other than shooting 15,000 jump shots a week.

Davis Had Good, Bad Outings

Davis may be a prolific scorer, but he did endure some off-nights.

His Dec. 20, 2020, performance ranks among his worst.

During the COVID-19 challenged campaign, which featured conference teams competing in back-to-back contests, Davis’ outing in his 66th game proved as empty as the stands.

Against Wright State, Davis went 3 of 18 from the field, including 0-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc. He barely kept his streak of double-digit scoring alive with a late second-half jumper. The streak reached 144 straight games during his finale Thursday.

But most times, Davis’ outings went like his 81st game for Detroit Mercy.

During the 2021 Horizon Tourney opener against Robert Morris, Davis needed 24 points to reach 2,000 for his career. He reached the milestone with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the first half. His scoring surge continued in the second half, finishing with 45 points, which broke the tournament record of 44 set by Xavier’s Byron Larkin in 1987. Davis’ 10 treys also set a tourney mark.

Will Davis’ long-range shooting translate into a Hall of Fame career like Maravich’s?

NBA scouts wonder.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Detroit Mercy Titans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Antoine Davis number retired at UDM

Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis Poised to Break Pete Maravich’s NCAA Scoring Mark During Horizon League Tournament

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  14h
College Basketball News and Rumors
selection sunday
March Madness 2023 Bracket Release Date – When is Selection Sunday?
Author image David Evans  •  Mar 1 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
10860892
No. 2 Prospect In 2024 Class Ian Jackson Commits to North Carolina
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 28 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Arizona State San Devils basketball team celebrate together.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Arizona State Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 28 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
i (2)
Big Sky Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 28 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
juwan howard grow coach (1)
Patient Juwan Howard Growing As Coach, Leading Late Surge By Young Michigan Players Learning To Win
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
D4HJ7QGJIJCH3NJRQQPL24WGJA
Southland Conference Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How To Watch & Live Stream
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Feb 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top