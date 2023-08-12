Tennis News and Rumors

Hours After Their Singles Match, Jessica Pegula And Coco Gauff Withdraw From Doubles In Montreal

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
In the postmatch press conference after beating Coco Gauff in singles at the National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula hinted that a doubles match later in the day on Friday may not be in the cards for her and her partner Gauff.

Pegula and Gauff played a physical three-set match and even with a little bit of rest, it would be tough to be ready for the quarterfinal match against the team of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama later in the day.

Gauff will likely use the time to get an early start on traveling to Cincinnati to prepare for the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

After winning the Mubadala Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, DC, she has not had much downtime.


Pegula will use the time to get some rest and recharge before her semifinal match against the winner of the Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins match.

Weeks ago, Swiatek would have been the heavy favorite to win the match, but Danielle Collins, hampered by injuries this year, went through qualifying rounds and has been playing great in Montreal defeating Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, and Leylah Fernandez in consecutive rounds.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
