In the postmatch press conference after beating Coco Gauff in singles at the National Bank Open, Jessica Pegula hinted that a doubles match later in the day on Friday may not be in the cards for her and her partner Gauff.

Jessica Pegula after beating Coco Gauff: “I think we’re supposed to play doubles in a few hours. We’ll see how we feel bc that was a really tough match. It’s always tough playing your doubles partner. We know each other’s games so well. It just came down to the wire at the end” pic.twitter.com/XUG7xao1HP — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 11, 2023

Pegula and Gauff played a physical three-set match and even with a little bit of rest, it would be tough to be ready for the quarterfinal match against the team of Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama later in the day.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula withdrew from Montreal doubles. Right decision for both ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8gRJWSdshf — Coco Gauff Fans 🇺🇸🩷 (@teamgauff) August 11, 2023

Gauff will likely use the time to get an early start on traveling to Cincinnati to prepare for the upcoming Western & Southern Open.

After winning the Mubadala Citi Open on Sunday in Washington, DC, she has not had much downtime.

Coco Gauff does a cute celebration dance after winning her first ever WTA 500 title. This young lady is talented. This young lady is charismatic. This young lady has ARRIVED. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QxBk8h6flL — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 6, 2023



Pegula will use the time to get some rest and recharge before her semifinal match against the winner of the Iga Swiatek and Danielle Collins match.

Weeks ago, Swiatek would have been the heavy favorite to win the match, but Danielle Collins, hampered by injuries this year, went through qualifying rounds and has been playing great in Montreal defeating Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, and Leylah Fernandez in consecutive rounds.

Peak Danielle Collins is a whole ‘nother phenomenon in women’s tennis, and she’s back this week in Montreal. QR1 – d. Bouchard 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

QR2 – d. Bektas 7-5, 6-7(10), 7-5

R1 – d. Svitolina 6-2, 6-2

R2 – d. Sakkari 6-4, 6-2

R3 – d. Fernandez 6-2, 6-3 Faces #1 Swiatek next. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 11, 2023

