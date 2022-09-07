Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Same Game Parlay Picks

Best NFL Betting Sites 2022

Placing a Bet With Your Bovada Free Bets

Sign up to Bovada

Go to the Bovada ‘Sports’ section.

Click on football and ‘NFL’ to bring up the markets.

Load up your bet and stake your chosen amount.

Texans vs Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Colts Money Line @ -330 with Bovada

Texans vs Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Any time touchdown scorer Jonathan Taylor @ -250 with Bovada

Texans vs Colts Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Total Under 46 @ -110 with Bovada

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Odds

Bet Money Line Play Houston Texans +265 Indianapolis Colts -330

See below as to how to place your bets once you have signed up.Matt Ryan is the sixth starting quarterback in six seasons for the Indianapolis Colts entering this season. That was before they only played two for 16 years straight. They had a tough end to last season, losing their last two games, one to the lowly Jaguars, after being primed to make the postseason. Those hopes were dashed, and they are now looking for revenge as they enter their 2022 campaign. They bring in the veteran in Ryan, and Jonathan Taylor is the best running back in the league. Taylor led the league in carries, rushing yards, and yards from scrimmage last season. With this being said, the Texans are bringing back Davis Mills and a new head coach which was a head scratcher in Lovie Smith.Jonathan Taylor had 1,811 rushing yards last season and 2,171 yards from scrimmage. He led the league in both categories, along with tying for the league lead in total touchdowns in 20. It doesn’t take much math to see that Taylor averaged over a touchdown a game last season, and expect him to do more of the same this season. This is a team that was so close to making the post season last year, and they bring in a veteran quarterback to help Taylor and the Colts get across the threshold this year. Taylor should get into the end zone more than once in this game so taking him to score one is an easy bet.The Texans are going to struggle to score points all year. They are one of the worst teams in the NFL, and that doesn’t look to change as the year progresses. They are a young team, with nine rookies, and three of those undrafted making the 53-man roster. They had a ton of draft picks this season thanks to the trade of Deshaun Watson to the Browns. They are loading up for the future, but as far as the present goes it is going to be a long season. With that being said, the Colts aren’t going to put up 30-35 points in the opener, so it is a good bet to take the under with this one. Not just this one for the Texans, as I suppose the under will be a popular bet each week when it comes to the Texans.