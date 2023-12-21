College Football

How 5-Star Tackle Jordan Seaton’s Flip From Colorado to Oregon Football Would Elevate Ducks Recruiting Class

David Evans
jordan seaton

In current college football recruiting cycle, few stories have captured attention quite like that of Jordan Seaton, the five-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy. His recruitment journey, marked by twists and turns, epitomizes the high-stakes and unpredictable nature of college sports. Initially, Seaton committed to play for Deion Sanders and Colorado, but now, with no signature as of Wednesday evening, Oregon are believed to be favorites to flip the talented lineman.

Buffs’ Savior Seaton About to Flip

Seaton, a towering figure at 6’5″ and 287 pounds, stands as a top college football prospect in the 2024 class. Initially, his commitment to Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders was seen as a major coup for the Buffaloes. This choice came as a shock, considering Colorado was not among his top six choices, and he turned down significant offers from other major programs.

The Buffaloes, plagued by a porous offensive line, saw in Seaton a potential savior. With the team giving up more sacks than any other in the Power Five and languishing at the bottom in rushing offense, Seaton’s blend of size, skill, and athleticism could have been a turning point. His commitment was seen as a cornerstone in Sanders’ ambitious rebuilding plan.

However, the certainty of Seaton’s commitment to Colorado waned as the early signing day approached. Speculation mounted when he posted a meme suggesting indecision, and Maryland emerged as a formidable contender, leveraging Seaton’s ties to the Washington D.C. area. Maryland’s late push, coupled with Seaton’s visit to the campus just days before signing day, threw the solidity of his commitment to Colorado into question.

Heading to Eugene?

Amidst this uncertainty, Oregon emerged as a favorite, despite Colorado’s earlier success in securing his verbal commitment. Oregon’s appeal to Seaton was not unfounded. His visit to the university had left a profound impression, with Seaton praising the campus’s vibrancy and the strong player-coach relationships observed. This resonated with Seaton, who values such connections highly in his decision-making process.

As Wednesday evening came and went without Seaton’s signature, the suspense only intensified. His decision, still hanging in the balance, holds significant implications not just for his future, but also for the teams vying for his commitment. For Colorado, securing Seaton would be a massive boost in addressing their glaring weaknesses. For Oregon, luring a player of Seaton’s caliber would cement their status as a growing powerhouse in college football.

Oregon’s current 2024 class is without a five-star recruit. But even without a 5-star name heading to Eugene in 2024, the class is currently sixth in the country with a ton of incoming talent. Seaton’s addition would push the Ducks into the top-5 classes of 2024 and strengthen their Big Ten and CFP chances in 2024.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Oregon Ducks
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
