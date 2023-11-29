How Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Are Spending The Offseason

The tennis offseason is a quick one.

With about a month off, let’s take a look at what the top-ranked American female tennis players are up to.

1. Coco Gauff, World No. 3

19-year-old Coco Gauff had a breakthrough 2023 season with her maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open.

She was recently spotted tackling another sport, squash.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is trying squash She plays like tennis 😭 (🎥 @CocoGauff) pic.twitter.com/9E92Yik7lK — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) November 28, 2023

Coco will definitely keep her hand-eye coordination skills fresh while playing squash.

And there will not be a ball that she cannot run down on a squash court.

2. Jessica Pegula, World No. 5

Jessica Pegula was recently featured in the sports edition of Forbes 30 Under 30.

Pegula has embraced her Asian heritage and is a board member of the Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association.

She also developed a skincare line called Ready 24.

Pegula’s success in tennis came later in her career so the 29-year-old is enjoying it.

She knows that she will never break the Grand Slam record and does not have the pressure that Coco Gauff has to carry the American women into the next decade, but she works hard, is consistent, and wins often.

Jessica Pegula on the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30. “I don’t think anyone can fill Serena’s shoes. Having other top Americans there definitely helps because I couldn’t imagine being the only American. Someone like Coco has a lot of pressure on her as far as being regarded as the… pic.twitter.com/SyLTX5bdT3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 29, 2023

What’s In Store In ’24 For Gauff And Pegula

When Gauff and Pegula kick off the 2024 season, there will be noticeable changes for their fans.

The Gauff-Pegula doubles team will not be playing as many tournaments especially after the Paris Olympics as each focuses on her own individual career.

Jessica Pegula from Tennis Channel interview: 🎾 “Next year Coco and I will I think play less doubles, we wanna try and focus on singles”

🎾 “We definitely wanna play Olympics next year. Maybe once we get past that we’ll rethink about it” pic.twitter.com/Q3Y3w5sBxC — Owen (@kostekcanu) November 3, 2023