How Coco Gauff And Jessica Pegula Are Spending The Offseason

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Jessica Pegula Coco Gauff

The tennis offseason is a quick one.

With about a month off, let’s take a look at what the top-ranked American female tennis players are up to.

1. Coco Gauff, World No. 3

19-year-old Coco Gauff had a breakthrough 2023 season with her maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open.

She was recently spotted tackling another sport, squash.

Coco will definitely keep her hand-eye coordination skills fresh while playing squash.

And there will not be a ball that she cannot run down on a squash court.

2. Jessica Pegula, World No. 5

Jessica Pegula was recently featured in the sports edition of Forbes 30 Under 30.

Pegula has embraced her Asian heritage and is a board member of the Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association.

She also developed a skincare line called Ready 24.

Pegula’s success in tennis came later in her career so the 29-year-old is enjoying it.

She knows that she will never break the Grand Slam record and does not have the pressure that Coco Gauff has to carry the American women into the next decade, but she works hard, is consistent, and wins often.

What’s In Store In ’24 For Gauff And Pegula

When Gauff and Pegula kick off the 2024 season, there will be noticeable changes for their fans.

The Gauff-Pegula doubles team will not be playing as many tournaments especially after the Paris Olympics as each focuses on her own individual career.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
