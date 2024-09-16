How MLB playoff picture looks with two weeks left

There are two weeks left in the 2024 Major League Baseball season. There will be 12 teams in the postseason when everything is said and done. Let’s take a look at what teams are playoff bound, what teams are in a playoff spot at this time, and what teams are in the mix.

Has anyone clinched a playoff spot yet?

The answer to the question above is no. However, the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians all have a 99.9% chance of reaching the postseason, with the Brewers, Yankees and Guardians having a magic number of three. The Baltimore Orioles chances of making the playoffs are at 99.7%, the San Diego Padres are at 98.7% and the Kansas City Royals are at 97%.

American League Playoff Situation

In the American League East, the New York Yankees lead the Baltimore Orioles by three games. The Yankees are at 87 wins and 63 losses, while the Orioles are at 84 wins and 66 losses. In the American League Central, the Guardians lead the Royals by four games. Cleveland is at 86 wins and 64 losses, while Kansas City is at 82 wins and 68 losses. Then in the American League West, the Houston Astros lead the Seattle Mariners by four and a half games. Houston is at 81 wins and 68 losses, and Seattle is at 77 wins and 73 losses.

In the American League playoff race, the Minnesota Twins at 79 wins and 70 losses, have a two and a half game lead over the Detroit Tigers and Mariners. Detroit has the same record as Seattle. Detroit has a three game series with Kansas City, Seattle hosts the New York Yankees, and Minnesota is playing the Cleveland Guardians. Houston, meanwhile, is playing in San Diego.

National League Playoff Situation

In the National League East, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball at 90 wins and 59 losses. They lead the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves by nine games each. Atlanta and New York are tied for the last wildcard spot at 81 wins and 68 losses. The Braves and Mets have beaten each other five times this season, and have a critical three game series against each other from September 24 to 26. This week, the Braves are playing the Cincinnati Reds after hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. The Mets are hosting the Washington Nationals.

In the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers are at 83 wins and 63 losses. They lead the Chicago Cubs by 10 games. In the National League West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are at 88 wins and 61 losses and lead the Padres by three and a half games. The Padres are at 85 wins and 65 losses. Arizona has the second wildcard spot at 83 wins and 66 losses, and lead the Mets and Braves by two games for the final wildcard spot. Arizona plays Colorado this week.

Key Series

The Astros and the Padres play in a key series this week where both teams are battling for playoff positions. Offensively, Padres second baseman Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela leads the National League with a .322 batting average and 192 hits. Meanwhile, Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez of Las Tunas, Cuba is fourth in the American League with a .308 batting average, and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela is fourth in the American League with 177 hits.

On the mound, there is an intriguing pitching matchup on Wednesday. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic is third in the American League with a 2.91 earned run average. Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease of Milton, Georgia is second in the Major Leagues with 215 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Padres closer Robert Suarez of Bolivar, Venezuela is third in the National League with 32 saves.