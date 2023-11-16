The RSM Classic is the last stop on the FedEx Cup fall schedule. The field is set to tee off at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

Sea Island Resort is a very popular place to vacation as St. Simons Islands has attracted tons of prestigious clientele, including visits from six United States presidents.

The small island just off the coast of Georgia is also the home to former Attorney General Griffin B.Bell, MLB pitcher John Smoltz, and PGA Tour players like Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brian Harman, and more.

Sea Island Resort is known for its luxury accommodations and championship golf courses. For the RSM Classic, the field will be playing on the Plantation Course and the Seaside Course. Even though the course is located in a popular vacation spot for celebrities, golf fans have a chance to become a member at Sea Island Resort. However, members are expected to pay a hefty price to join the country club.

Below, we’ll go over how much a Sea Island Golf Club membership costs and all the amenities included.

The RSM Classic: Sea Island Resort Amenities

Sea Island Resort has been around for 95 years and has received over 65 Forbes five-star awards. The resort is considered a hidden gem and has seen over $350 million in renovations since opening.

There are upscale restaurants, waterfront suites, movie theatres, spas, a wine cellar, equestrian facilities, and three new pools. The resort even has private beaches by the coast of Georgia.

Overall, Sea Island Resort is an upscale resort with the fanciest and most advanced technology.

In terms of golf, the Sea Island resort has state-of-the-art facilities which include a 17,000 square foot facility, 300 yards of tee area/driving range, extended practice facilities, multiple target greens, 2 chipping greens, 4 putting greens and 6 instruction and club-fitting/hitting bays.

The Cost of a Sea Island Resort Membership

Sea Island Resort is an unbelievable golf country club that sits along the Atlantic Ocean. It is a very expensive private golf course but that doesn’t mean that it is off-limits to the public. Golfers can gain access to the country club by booking a stay at the resort.

Sea Island is a private, gated island. Resort guests and Sea Island club members are the only ones who have access to the championship golf courses.

To become a member, the initiation fee is rumored to be $150,000. The initiation fee is waived for all homeowners on the island with the average house costing $3 million.

Sea Island members are also expected to pay annual dues of approximately $12,000.