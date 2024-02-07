How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?

The PGA Tour heads to the Desert for the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at the beautiful TPC Scottsdale golf course. The Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale features the iconic 16th hole, home to as many as 20,000 spectators.

Unlike other PGA Tour events, the Phoenix Open is more relaxed. In fact, it is known as the “People’s Open” due to its electrifying crowds. The best-attended golf tournament in the world, the WM Phoenix Open brings over 700,000 fans through TPC Scottsdale. The golf course has hosted many legends throughout its storied history. The course is a part of TPC, which stands for Tournament Players Club. TPC courses are a set of public and private courses that are operated by the PGA Tour.

TPC Scottsdale is a public course that welcomes all players. However, golf fans should expect to pay some high fees to play on the course.

Below, we’ll go over the cost of a TPC Scottsdale membership and all the amenities included.

TPC Scottsdale Golf Courses & Amenities

TPC Scottsdale was designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish in 1986. There are two courses available to the public both the Stadium and Champions Course.

Since the course is public, there are few packages available for golfers to book tee times. One of the easiest ways is to reserve a slot online. However, there are options to book vacations that includes free tee times in selected packages.

TPC Scottsdale isn’t an all-inclusive resort, though the course amenities do include fine dining at the clubhouses. However, golfers can still get a luxurious experience with their resort partners, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and Scottsdale Marriott at McDowell Mountains.

Golfers looking to book at TPC Scottsdale can expect to pay anywhere from $125 to $400.

TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost

TPC Scottsdale is operated by the PGA Tour and is part of a network of 32 courses across the US. While some courses are private, others are open to the public like TPC Scottsdale.

By becoming a member, players have a chance to receive reciprocals to play at other TPC courses, including TPC Las Vegas and TPC Sawgrass. TPC Scottsdale memberships start at $4,500 for an annual pass and initiation fees are rumored to cost between $80,000 and $100,000.

The private pass will give members cheaper cart fees, free practice privileges, a locker in the player’s room, and preferred rates at Fairmont Scottdale, Xona Resort Suites, and other resorts.

There aren’t as many perks for players compared to other country clubs but TPC Scottsdale does offer one thing that makes it stand out above the pack — championship golf courses.