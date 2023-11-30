How Much Does an Albany Golf Course Membership Cost?

Located in one of the most luxurious resort communities in the Bahamas, the Albany Golf Course is set to host the 2023 Hero World Challenge. The field will feature 20 of the world’s best golfers as they compete in a Tiger Woods-hosted tournament.

Highlighting the field, Woods will make his return to competitive golf this weekend at the Albany Golf Course. He will be joined by some of the Tour’s hottest players, including Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Speith, Max Homa, and more.

Fans who want to play here may have a chance by booking time at the Albany Resort. However, since the Albany Golf Course is a private country club, it’s almost impossible for fans to own a membership here.

Below, we’ll go over the cost of an Albany Golf Course membership.

Albany Golf Course Amenities

The Albany Golf Course is home to the Hero World Challenge since 2015. The course is located in an ultra-exclusive community developed by businessman Joe Lewis and his private investment company, the Tavistock Group.

The luxury resort community was designed with Tiger Woods and Ernie Els. It takes up 600 acres on the oceanfront at the Southwestern end of the island. The luxury resort has a long list of impressive members including Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Ian Poulter, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, and Kate Hudson.

The Albany resort has an Els-designed 18-hole championship golf course, a luxury boutique hotel, a water park, an adult pool, a spa, fitness centers, high-end restaurants, and a 71-slip mega-yacht marina.

Albany Golf Course Membership Cost

The Albany Golf Course is a very exclusive resort that doesn’t accept very many members. While the annual dues are rumored to be around $6,000, the initiation fee could be upwards of $100,000 or more.

While fans are still able to visit the resort, they should expect to drop some cash. The resort accommodations start at $3,000 per night while permanent residences start at $5 million.