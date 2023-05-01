The 2023 Kentucky Derby is set for this Saturday, May 6, 2023, from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. This marks the 149th edition of the “Run for the Roses” and the first leg of the Triple Crown. With a huge purse up for grabs, how much money will the winning jockey make at the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

2023 Kentucky Derby Purse

Post Positions for the Kentucky Derby pic.twitter.com/leSFQnnPsE — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

The purse for the 2023 Kentucky Derby will be $3 million.

The team behind the winning horse will be awarded $1.86 million. Second place, or “place,” will be awarded $600,000. Third place, also known as “show,” will receive $300,000.

The derby is usually held on the first Saturday in May. The race is 1.25 miles and typically lasts about two minutes. This year’s post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET.

According to BetOnline, Forte (+325) is the betting favorite, followed by Tapit Trice (+600) and Angel of Empire (+800).

How Much Money Does The Jockey Win at the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Forte is the 3-1 morning line favorite of the #KyDerby, but is he your favorite? 👀 pic.twitter.com/a9YHjVqU5F — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 1, 2023

Of the $1.86 million awarded to the winner of the Kentucky Derby, how much money will go to the jockey?

The winning jockey typically takes home 10% of the winnings. This year’s winning jockey will walk away with $186,000.

However, the jockey will usually distribute portions of his winnings to other parties. Most jockeys have agents, and the jockey will pay the agent a fee ranging from 25% – 30%.

Jockeys will usually tip the valet, the person who readied their gear for the race, around 5% of the winnings.

Plus, the winning jockey will need to pay taxes on their winnings. But, he derby is still a high payday for the winning jockey after fees and taxes.

