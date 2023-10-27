The college football season is entering crunch time as we enter Week 9 of the season. And while some fans may still be struggling with expensive streaming services, there are several options for those who want to live stream NCAA football games for free. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to live stream college football games for free in Week 9.

Virginia were the big winners in Week 8, providing one of the biggest upsets of the college football season so far with their win over North Carolina. There were also big wins for Utah, who beat USC, and Alabama, who were victorious over Tennessee.

But the action keeps on rolling and we move on to Week 9. The highlight of this week’s action appears to be Oregon vs. Utah, but there are several other games that college football fans will want to tune into. Let’s take a look at the Week 9 games that highlight this week’s NCAAF action.

Week 9 Schedule Highlights

Florida State (4) @ Wake Forest

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 12:00 pm Channel: ABC





Georgia (1) @ Florida

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 3:30 pm

Channel: CBS





Oregon (8) @ Utah (13)

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 3:30 pm Channel: FOX



Duke (20) @ Louisville (18)

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 3:30 pm Channel: ESPN



Colorado @ UCLA (23)

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 7:30 pm Channel: ABC



Make sure to mark these games on your calendar. With the free streaming options provided, you won’t have to miss out on any of the high-octane college football action.

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

How to Watch College Football For Free

Streaming Platforms

YouTube TV: Known for its wide channel range, YouTube TV gives access to many top sports channels and includes a free trial for newcomers.

Known for its wide channel range, YouTube TV gives access to many top sports channels and includes a free trial for newcomers. FuboTV: Made for sports fans, FuboTV has a one-day free trial and includes channels like the SEC Network.

Made for sports fans, FuboTV has a one-day free trial and includes channels like the SEC Network. DirecTV: Beyond its regular satellite TV, DirecTV offers a streaming choice with a 5-day free trial, letting viewers watch several college football games during that time.

Network Apps

You can also watch live college football right on your phone or tablet through apps, like:

ESPN



FOX Sports



Peacock

Live Stream College Football for Free

However, it’s not just traditional TV channels and apps that offer a free live streaming experience. Top sportsbooks are now increasingly offering free streaming services for customers to watch college football games at no charge.

For a comprehensive game-watching experience, especially for those interested in live betting, platforms like BetOnline stand out in effectively catering to both aspects. BetOnline sets itself apart by smoothly combining the world of free live streams with betting options.

Now is the time to join. BetOnline’s generous $1,000 bonus is available for newcomers, and signing up is simple.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claim Your BetOnline 100% Bonus:



Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Deposit up to $1,000 in cryptocurrency to claim the 100% bonus offer. To claim the maximum $1,000 bonus, you should deposit $1,000. Dive into the college football scene and place your bets on Week 8 games to watch your free live stream.

Why Choose BetOnline for College Football?

Free Live College Football Streaming: Watch college football for free in Week 9and try live betting, all in one place.

Watch college football for free in Week 9and try live betting, all in one place. Huge Bonuses: Get special offers designed for college football fans, making game day even better.

Get special offers designed for college football fans, making game day even better. Variety of Betting Options: From cricket to politics to college football, BetOnline has something for everyone.

From cricket to politics to college football, BetOnline has something for everyone. Live Betting: Experience the excitement of in-play betting, adjusting your strategy as the games unfold.

Experience the excitement of in-play betting, adjusting your strategy as the games unfold. Various Deposit & Withdrawal Methods: From cryptocurrencies to regular credit cards, BetOnline makes transactions easy. Whether it’s Bitcoin or VISA or Mastercard, BetOnline has you covered.

From cryptocurrencies to regular credit cards, BetOnline makes transactions easy. Whether it’s Bitcoin or VISA or Mastercard, BetOnline has you covered. No KYC Checks: No need for lengthy checks. BetOnline respects your privacy, so you can focus on the game.

No need for lengthy checks. BetOnline respects your privacy, so you can focus on the game. Bet on Local Teams: Support your hometown college teams, something not all sportsbooks offer.

Support your hometown college teams, something not all sportsbooks offer. Ages 18+: BetOnline is open to those 18 and older.

BetOnline is open to those 18 and older. Excellent Customer Support: Top-class customer service is available whenever you need it.

Combining BetOnline’s trusted reputation, its wide range of options for the 2023 college football season, and its dedication to its users, the choice is simple. Whether you’re new to betting or an experienced fan, turn to BetOnline for free live streaming of Week 9 college football.