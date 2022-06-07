How to Watch NBA Finals Game 3 | Stream NBA Finals 2022 for Free

Game three of the 2022 National Basketball Association Finals takes place on Wednesday. The series now shifts to Boston with the series deadlocked at a game apiece. In game two, Golden State defeated Boston 107-88 thanks to a 29-point performance by Stephen Curry. The Warriors had an outstanding third quarter, as they outscored the Celtics 35-14 after a very competitive first half where Golden State had a narrow 52-50 advantage.

In game two, Gary Payton II returned to the Warriors lineup. He had been out since game two of the second round because of an elbow injury. The Celtics are currently favoured to win at home at -155, while the Warriors are at +135.

The game can be seen on ABC in the United States and TSN in Canada at 9pm ET. According to exstreamist.com, the best places to watch NBA games online for free are Hulu Live and FUBO TV. New users can sign up for a free trial and live stream the NBA Playoffs for free. Betting information courtesy of betonline.ag.