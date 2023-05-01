Horse Racing

How To Watch The Kentucky Derby 2023 Post Position Draw With A Free Live Stream

Gia Nguyen
The Kentucky Derby 2023 post position draw will take place today. Learn how to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby post position draw with a free live stream.

With the 149th Run for the Roses right around the corner, the 2023 Kentucky Derby post-position draw will take place on Monday, May 1st, 2023.

The Kentucky Derby post position draw will take place from 2 pm to 3pm ET and can be live-streamed for free at KentuckyDerby.com.

How Will The Post Position Draw Affect Kentucky Derby Odds?

All eyes will be on early betting favorite Forte, as the horse has the best odds to win the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Last year, morning line favorite Epicenter drew Gate 3 and nearly came away with a victory before 80-1 underdog Rich Strike shocked the world down the final stretch.

After opening with morning line odds of 5/2, Epicenter’s odds moved to +500 following the post position draw. That’s because Gate 3 has not produced winners at Churchill Downs. In fact, the gate has produced just five winners in 93 starts (5.4%) with the last winner (Real Quiet) coming in 1998.

Historically, Gates 5 and 10 have produced the most winners at the Kentucky Derby but after Rich Strike’s 2022 victory, it might be worthwhile to add Gate 20 into the mix as well. While the sample size is still small, the final post has produced three winners in 18 races, good for an 11.1 percent win rate, the best of any gate.

Kentucky Derby 2023 Odds Before The Post Position Draw

In 2023, Forte opened with +250 odds to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby, making the colt one of the biggest favorites at the Run for the Roses in the last decade.

Forte will be joined by Tapit Trice, Practical Move, and Derma Sotogake among the early favorites to ride into the winner’s circle on Saturday.

With the post position draw fast approaching, let’s take one final look at the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds from BetOnline, one of the top horse racing betting sties.

Kentucky Derby Horses Kentucky Derby Odds
Forte +250
Tapit Trice +650
Practical Move +1000
Angel of Empire +1000
Derma Sotagake +1000
Verifying +1200
Kingsbarns +1200
Mage +2000
Skinner +2200
Two Phil's +2500
Disarm +3300
Cyclone Mischief +3300
Hit Show +3300
Confidence Game +3300
Reincarnate +4000
Rocket Can +4000
Continuar +4000
Lord Miles +4000
Jace's Road +5000
Raise Cain +5000
Sun Thunder +6600

Kentucky Derby Betting Guides 2023

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
