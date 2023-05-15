The second leg of the Triple Crown will begin this week with the 2023 Preakness Stakes post position draw. Find out how to watch the Preakness 2023 post position draw with the official live stream on Monday, May 15th, 2023.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

All eyes will be on Mage at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, as the Kentucky Derby winner sets his sights on the Triple Crown. With 3-1 odds to win the Preakness, Mage is the early favorite heading into the post position draw, followed by First Mission (5-1) and Blazing Sevens (12-1)

The Preakness 2023 post-position draw will air live at 5:30 pm ET on Monday, May 15th. Horse racing fans can watch the event for free via a live stream on the official Preakness Stakes Facebook page.

Click here to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes draw.

How Will The Post Position Draw Affect Preakness 2023 Odds?

At the Preakness, starting gates were implemented in 1909. Since then, Gate No. 6 has produced the most Preakness Stakes’ winners with 16. Gates No. 4 and No. 7 are next on the board with 14 winners followed by Gate No. 5, which has produced 13 winners, last year’s victor (Early Voting)

Meanwhile, posts No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 have all produced 12 winners heading into this year’s edition of the race.

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course as the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness following an impressive performance at Churchill Downs. The colt comes into Monday’s post position draw with 3-1 odds to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Last year, Early Voting beat out morning line favorite Epicenter, who drew gate No. 8 at Pimlico Race Course.

Here are the Preakness Stakes winners by post position.

Post Position Preakness Winners 1 12 2 12 3 12 4 14 5 13 6 16 7 14 8 10 9 4 10 2 11 2 12 3 13 1

Preakness 2023 Favorites, Contenders, & Longshots

Mage will enter Pimlico Race Course as the morning line favorite with 3-1 odds heading into the Preakness post position draw.

Blazing Sevens, Disarm, and Henry Q are among the other contenders at the 2023 Preakness. All three horses come into the post draw with 12-1 odds, according to the top online sportsbooks.

Meanwhile, Instant Coffee (20-1), Chasing Chaos (33-1), and Il Miracolo (50-1) are among the horses with the biggest longshot odds to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Check out some of the Preakness 2023 favorites, contenders, and longshots below.

Preakness 2023 Favorite

Mage (3-1)

Preakness 2023 Contenders

First Mission (5-1)

Blazing Sevens (12-1)

Disarm (12-1)

Henry Q (12-1)

Preakness 2023 Longshots

Perform (15-1)

Red Route One (16-1)

National Treasure (18-1)

Instant Coffee (20-1)

Chasing Chaos (33-1)

Il Miracolo (50-1)

