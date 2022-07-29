How to Watch Women’s EURO 2022 For Free in the US & Canada

The 2022 Women’s EURO Final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. UK residents can watch Women’s EURO 2022 for free with BBC iPlayer but the free live stream is blocked from soccer fans in the US and Canada.

To learn how to watch Women’s EURO 2022 with a VPN from anywhere in the world, check out our step-by-step guide below.

How to Watch Women’s EURO 2022 with a VPN from Anywhere in the World

The Women’s EURO has been rescheduled two different times since 2020 but the wait is finally over.

Thanks to some of the best VPN services, soccer fans don’t have to miss a second of the action from Women’s EURO 2022. Whether you’re traveling or living abroad, you can still access the BBC iPlayer live stream by securing your connection.

Using a VPN, fans can encrypt their connection and watch the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll go over how to watch the Women’s EURO 2022 using NordVPN.

Click here to sign up to NordVPN Choose a UK server Create an account with BBC iPlayer Stream Women’s EURO 2022 from outside the UK

The Best VPNs to Watch Women’s EURO 2022 From Anywhere in the World

Women’s EURO 2022 Schedule

📅 Date: Friday July 29

Friday July 29 🕛 Time: 12pm ET; 9am PT (5pm UK Time)

12pm ET; 9am PT (5pm UK Time) 🏟 Location: Wembley Stadium | London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium | London, United Kingdom 💻 Streaming Platform: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer 🎲 Women’s Euro 2022 Odds: England -125 | Germany +105

Where To Watch The Women’s EURO 2022 Final If You’re Outside The UK

While BBC iPlayer offers a reliable live stream, it is only available in the UK.

BBC iPlayer applies geo-blocking, which will prohibit soccer fans from outside the UK from streaming the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Finals online.

Luckily for soccer fans in the US and around the world, there is another way to watch the 2022 Women’s EURO Finals for free.

Soccer fans can use VPN services, like NordVPN, to unlock the ability to stream BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll break down the best VPN services available for the Women’s EURO 2022.

1. NordVPN — Top VPN Service For Live Streaming Events



One of the best options for both beginners and power users, NordVPN offers a combination of great speeds, unbreakable encryption and an independently-audited no-logs policy. Based out of Panama, Nord VPN is one of the best on the market in 2022.

What We Like:

✅ Excellent performance and speed

✅ Great security features

✅ Unblocks streaming websites

✅ Intuitive apps for most devices

2. PureVPN —Seamless Streaming And Download Services

PureVPN is built for media consumption, making it easy for users to stream from anywhere in the world. With strong data encryption, plenty of secure protocols and easy torrenting features, PureVPN has made a reputation for itself as a user-friendly platform with strong security features.

What We Like:

✅ Easy Access to VPN Services

✅ AES-256 Encryption

✅ Compatible with Android TV

✅ Supports torrenting

3. Surfshark — Unlimited Devices For Live Streaming

A popular VPN service, Surfshark VPN offers unlimited connections on top of competitive pricing. A great VPN for all types of users, it provides thousands of servers worldwide, excellent connection speeds and military-grade AES encryption.

What We Like:

✅ Available in Multiple Languages

✅ Unlimited Simultaneous connections

✅ Well Designed app

✅ Reliable Streaming Speeds

How to Stream Women’s EURO 2022 Online Using A VPN

While using a VPN may be confusing for new users, the best VPN services are simple to download and use.

Not only are VPNs user-friendly but they also make it safer for users to browse online. VPN services allow soccer fans to get access to their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world by keeping their connection private.

Scroll down below to learn how to stream the Women’s EURO online using a VPN.

Step 1: Choose a VPN



From the list above, click on one of the best VPN services and download the VPN service to your mobile device or desktop.

Our top-rated VPN for Women’s EURO 2022 was NordVPN. To sign up for NordVPN, Click here.

Step 2: Install Your VPN



After clicking on the link above, new users can get started in installing their new VPN by picking a subscription service.

Customers receive the best deals by signing up for a two-year plan.

Step 3: Go To BBC iPlayer

After connecting to the VPN service, users can choose the United States server to gain access to BBC iPlayer and watch the Women’s EURO 2022.

Step 4: Stream Women’s EURO 2022 Finals For Free

Simply sign up or sign in to your BBC iPlayer account and stream Women’s EURO 2022 Finals online from anywhere in the world.

Women’s EURO Winners