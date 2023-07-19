The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will begin on July 20. The U.S. Women’s National Team will begin their quest for a three-peat on the following day against Vietnam. Find out how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 matches with a free live stream.

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will kick off with a match between New Zealand and Norway on July 20th at 3 a.m. ET, followed by Australia vs Republic of Ireland at 6 a.m.

The USWNT is favored to win their third straight World Cup title. Team USA will be playing against the likes of Vietnam, Netherlands, and Portugal in Group E. Despite the difficult competition, USWNT is expected to advance to the knockout stages.

England, Spain, and France are also among the early favorites to win the tournament.

How To Live Stream USWNT World Cup 2023 Games For Free

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will be televised on Fox and U.S. residents can also live stream the action via FoxSports.com or the Fox App.

YouTube TV, Hulu, and other streaming services also offer free trials where Americans can stream live sports, including the 2023 World Cup.

However, if you’ve used up your free trial, there might be another way to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The top offshore sportsbooks, like BetOnline, allow members to live stream World Cup matches once they’ve placed a bet on the game. New members can simply sign up for an account, place a bet, and watch USWNT games for free.

Here’s how to sign up for BetOnline and live-stream World Cup 2023 matches.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Create an account and make a qualifying deposit Place a bet on Women’s World Cup 2023 Stream the Women’s World Cup for free

How To Watch The USWNT World Cup 2023 Games

⚽ FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

📅 Dates: July 20 — August 20

July 20 — August 20 🏟 Location: Australia & New Zealand

Australia & New Zealand 📺 TV Channel: FOX | FOX Sports

FOX | FOX Sports 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🏆 2019 World Cup Winner: USA

USA 🎲 2023 World Cup Odds: USWNT +250 | England +350 | Spain +650

USWNT World Cup 2023 Schedule

USA vs Vietnam — Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET

— Friday, July 21 @ 9 pm ET USA vs Netherlands — Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET

— Wednesday, July 26 @ 9 pm ET Portugal vs USA — Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET

— Tuesday, August 1 @ 3 am ET Last 16 — August 5-8

— August 5-8 Quarterfinals — August 10-12

— August 10-12 Semifinals — August 15-16

— August 15-16 World Cup Final — August 20

Soccer Betting Guides 2023