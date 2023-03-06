Hurricanes deliver statement win over Lightning

The Carolina Hurricanes came through with a statement win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. In a game where Carolina exemplified a high degree of offense and defense, Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen of Helsinki, Finland notched his second career National Hockey League hat trick and goaltender Frederik Andersen recorded his 24th NHL shutout. However one must realize that Andersen was not tested on this afternoon. He only made 14 saves in the contest as Carolina played stingy defense throughout the entire 60 minutes of action.

When Teravainen scored thrice

Teravainen scored one goal in each period. He put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 17:13 of the first period on the power play from fellow Finnish player Jesper Kotkaniemi of Pori and newly-acquired Hurricane defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, Florida. Teravainen then scored from Martin Necas of Nova Mesto na Morave, Czechia and Gostisbehere at 11:57 of the second period to put Carolina up 3-0. Teravainen registered his hat trick from Gostisbehere and Kotkaniemi at 11:03 of the third period on the power play to put the Hurricanes up 5-0. Kotkaniemi actually had a five-point game as he had one goal and four assists.

Teravainen’s first NHL hat trick

Teravainen’s first NHL hat trick came on November 13, 2017. The Hurricanes trounced the Dallas Stars 5-1.

Teravainen in 2022-23

Teravainen has 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 points in 51 games. He is a +11 with 14 penalty minutes, 11 power-play points, three shots on goal, one game-winning goal, 118 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 13 blocked shots, 13 hits, 26 takeaways and 36 giveaways. Teravainen’s game-winning goal was a shorthanded goal from Jalen Chatfield of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Minnesota Wild on January 19.

Frederik Andersen in 2022-23

In 22 games, Andersen has a record of 15 wins and six regulation losses. He had a goals against average of 2.38, save percentage of .905 and one shutout.

Hurricanes lead Metropolitan Division

Carolina has the second most points in the NHL. With 90 points, they are 13 points back of the Boston Bruins.