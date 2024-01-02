NHL News and Rumors

Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho named NHL first star of the Week

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Nashville Predators at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from December 25 to 31, the final week of the 2023 calendar year. In three games, Aho had two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

More of Aho’s Statistics this Week

Aho had one goal and three assists for four points in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on December 27. That was followed by four assists in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens on December 28, and one goal and two assists for three points in a 3-2 Hurricanes win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 30. Aho was also a +4, with two penalty minutes, seven power-play points, one game-winning goal, eight shots on goal, and 25 faceoff wins. Aho’s game-winning goal came in the Hurricanes win over the Maple Leafs. Aho scored an unassisted goal into an empty net with 55 seconds left in regulation, which put the Hurricanes up 3-1 at the time. The four assists in one game against Montreal was a career-high.

Aho’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

This season, Aho 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 34 games. He is a +7 with 16 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, two shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 103 shots on goal, 211 faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 10 hits, 17 takeaways and 22 giveaways.

Aho’s two shorthanded points came in the same game, a 6-5 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on October 14. Aho put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 6:41 of the first period with an unassisted marker, and then put the Hurricanes up 5-2 as he helped set up fellow Finnish forward Teuvo Terovainen of Helsinki at 10:23 of the second period.

Second in the Metropolitan

With the three-game winning streak, the Hurricanes improve to a record of 20 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 44 points. They have a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games.

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22206591_168396541_lowres-2

Five NHL goalies to record a shutout in an outdoor game

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22201090_168396541_lowres-2
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes fourth NHL goaltender to play 1000 games
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarin records his sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winter Classic-Nashville Predators at Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov notches fourth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2023
NHL News and Rumors
San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski out with a leg injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
letang
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has record setting night against Islanders
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top