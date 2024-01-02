Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland was named the National Hockey League First Star of the Week for the period from December 25 to 31, the final week of the 2023 calendar year. In three games, Aho had two goals and nine assists for 11 points.

More of Aho’s Statistics this Week

Aho had one goal and three assists for four points in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on December 27. That was followed by four assists in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens on December 28, and one goal and two assists for three points in a 3-2 Hurricanes win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 30. Aho was also a +4, with two penalty minutes, seven power-play points, one game-winning goal, eight shots on goal, and 25 faceoff wins. Aho’s game-winning goal came in the Hurricanes win over the Maple Leafs. Aho scored an unassisted goal into an empty net with 55 seconds left in regulation, which put the Hurricanes up 3-1 at the time. The four assists in one game against Montreal was a career-high.

Aho’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

This season, Aho 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 34 games. He is a +7 with 16 penalty minutes, 17 power-play points, two shorthanded points, four game-winning goals, 103 shots on goal, 211 faceoff wins, seven blocked shots, 10 hits, 17 takeaways and 22 giveaways.

Aho’s two shorthanded points came in the same game, a 6-5 Hurricanes win over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on October 14. Aho put the Hurricanes up 2-0 at 6:41 of the first period with an unassisted marker, and then put the Hurricanes up 5-2 as he helped set up fellow Finnish forward Teuvo Terovainen of Helsinki at 10:23 of the second period.

Second in the Metropolitan

With the three-game winning streak, the Hurricanes improve to a record of 20 wins, 13 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time for 44 points. They have a record of 6-1-3 in their last 10 games.