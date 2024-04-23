NHL News and Rumors

Hurricanes score fastest two goals in playoff franchise history

Jeremy Freeborn
One night after the Vancouver Canucks made franchise history by scoring the fastest two goals in playoff history, the Carolina Hurricanes did the same. However, what we saw from Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland, and Jordan Martinook of Brandon, Manitoba of the Hurricanes on Monday was marginally more spectacular than what Pius Suter of Zurich, Switzerland and Dakota Joshua of Dearborn, Michigan achieved for the Canucks on Sunday. See, Aho and Martinook scored nine seconds apart in a 5-3 Carolina win over the New York Islanders, while Suter and Joshua scored a dozen seconds apart in a 4-2 Vancouver win over Nashville.

In-depth look at the two Hurricane goals

With the Islanders leading 3-2, Aho scored a dramatic game-tying goal with two minutes and 15 seconds left in the third period to tie the game at three. Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia, and Seth Jarvis of Winnipeg, Manitoba picked up the assists. Then with two minutes and six seconds left in the game, Martinook scored the game-winning goal from Jack Drury of New York, New York. The Hurricanes went up 4-3, and would get an empty-netter from Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska to close out the scoring. Guentzel scored from Aho and Svechnikov with 56 seconds left. When Guentzel scored, the Hurricanes also set a franchise record for the fastest three goals in playoff franchise history of one minute and 19 seconds.  With the win, the Hurricanes took a two games to none lead in the best out of seven series.

Who had the old records?

The previous Hurricanes record for the two fastest playoff goals came on May 19, 2021. That is when Aho and Warren Foegele of Markham, Ontario scored 25 seconds apart in a 3-0 Carolina win over the Nashville Predators in game two of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The previous Hurricanes record for the fastest three playoff goals came on May 9, 2023. That is when defenseman Brett Pesce of Tarrytown, New York, Jesper Fast of Nassjo, Sweden, and Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario scored two minutes and 55 seconds apart in a 6-1 Hurricanes win over the New Jersey Devils in game four of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
