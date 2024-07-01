Hurricanes trade Jake Guentzel to the Lightning

There was an intriguing National Hockey League deal made on Sunday made between two Eastern Conference franchises. The Carolina Hurricanes traded left winger Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska to the Tampa Bay Lightning for a third round pick in the 2025 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

Who has Guentzel previously played for?

Guentzel is joining his third NHL franchise. He was previously with the Pittsburgh Penguins for eight seasons from 2016 to 2024, and one season in 2023-24 with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Guentzel’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Guentzel had 30 goals and 47 assists for 77 points in 67 games with the Penguins and Hurricanes. He was a +25 with 22 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 238 shots on goal, six faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 48 hits, 33 takeaways, and 26 giveaways.

How did Guentzel score his two game-winning goals in 2023-24?

Guentzel scored his first game-winning goal of the season on October 14 in a 5-2 Penguins win over the Calgary Flames. Guentzel scored from defenseman Kris Letang, and two-time Canadian Olympic gold medalist Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. The goal came at 5:50 of the third period, and put the Penguins up 3-1 at the time. Crosby’s two Olympic gold medals in men’s ice hockey came at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver (where he scored the golden goal) and the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi.

Guentzel scored his second game-winning goal of the season also with the Penguins. It came on November 4, in a 10-2 Penguins clobbering over the San Jose Sharks. Guentzel scored from Bryan Rush of Pontiac, Michigan and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph of Laval, Quebec at 3:21 of the second period. At the time, the Penguins went up 3-0.

Stanley Cup champion

Guentzel won a Stanley Cup with the Penguins in his rookie season of 2016-17. In a magical playoff run, Guentzel led players in the 2017 postseason in goals (13), even strength goals (11), shorthanded goals (one), and game-winning goals (five). The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in six games.