Iga Swiatek Defeated Aryna Sabalenka In WTA Semifinals, #1 Ranking Is Up For Grabs

Wendi Oliveros
Iga Swiatek

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek played potentially the best hardcourt tennis match of her season at just the right time.

In a match that was started on Saturday and continued on Sunday, Swiatek covered the court well, served cleanly, and frustrated her opponent, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is in jeopardy of losing the World No. 1 ranking for the year if Iga Swiatek wins the WTA Finals.

Swiatek thanked the fans after the match for supporting the players during a long 11 month season.

Next up for Swiatek is American Jessica Pegula who has been equally impressive in her matches this week.

Swiatek and Pegula met three times in 2023, and Pegula won two of the three including the most recent one in Montreal in August.

The winner will be the player who manages the conditions better, makes the least number of errors, and puts more first serves into play.

Both are mentally tough; Iga is a Grand Slam Champion so she has experienced big moments like this before.

Pegula has never been in a final of this magnitude.

Watch the WTA Finals concluding match at 4:30 PM EST on The Tennis Channel.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
