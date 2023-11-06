World No. 2 Iga Swiatek played potentially the best hardcourt tennis match of her season at just the right time.

In a match that was started on Saturday and continued on Sunday, Swiatek covered the court well, served cleanly, and frustrated her opponent, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka is in jeopardy of losing the World No. 1 ranking for the year if Iga Swiatek wins the WTA Finals.

Swiatek thanked the fans after the match for supporting the players during a long 11 month season.

Iga Swiatek had a beautiful moment with the crowd after beating Aryna Sabalenka “Thank you guys for coming” *Crowd chants IGA*🥹 “Thank you for cheering. I really appreciate it. You give us energy to play from December to November. I’m really grateful. I’ll see you tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/YhNh906b81 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

Next up for Swiatek is American Jessica Pegula who has been equally impressive in her matches this week.

Swiatek and Pegula met three times in 2023, and Pegula won two of the three including the most recent one in Montreal in August.

PEGULA PREVAILS 🙌@JPegula takes down Swiatek in three sets 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 advancing to the finals for the first time in Montreal. #NBO23 pic.twitter.com/no3bGLU6nv — wta (@WTA) August 12, 2023

The winner will be the player who manages the conditions better, makes the least number of errors, and puts more first serves into play.

Both are mentally tough; Iga is a Grand Slam Champion so she has experienced big moments like this before.

Pegula has never been in a final of this magnitude.

Iga Swiatek on facing Jessica Pegula at WTA Finals: “Jessie’s a great player. She fully deserves to be in the final of any tournament. I know it won’t be easy. We had a nice battle in Montreal. There’s a lot to think about. I’m just gonna focus on myself tomorrow. She’s really… pic.twitter.com/DzPrlLFOPY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 6, 2023

Watch the WTA Finals concluding match at 4:30 PM EST on The Tennis Channel.