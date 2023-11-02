Tennis News and Rumors

Iga Swiatek Defeats Coco Gauff On Day 4 Of 2023 WTA Finals

Wendi Oliveros
Women’s French Open 2023: Iga Swiatek Has Best Odds To Win at Roland-Garros

On a blustery Wednesday night in Cancun, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek defeated World No. 3 Coco Gauff on Day 4 of the WTA Finals.

Both were 1-0 in Cancun coming into the match.

Gauff had an outstanding summer and fall.

One of the hallmarks of her summer was a huge victory over Swiatek (a career first against Iga) en route to winning the Western & Southern Open.

The confidence and momentum from winning that tournament carried her into the US Open and helped her grab her maiden Grand Slam.

In tonight’s match, Gauff lost in straight sets.

Errors were coming off every wing and on the Gauff serve, but the match got closer in the second set before the errors crept up again.

It was frustrating for fans to watch, and Coco was trying hard to keep her emotions intact.

By her standards, Swiatek may consider her 2023 a disappointing one.

She won one Grand Slam (French Open) but lost the World No. 1 seed to Aryna Sabalenka after holding it for 75 consecutive weeks.

Watch the WTA Finals on the Tennis Channel through Sunday, November 5.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
