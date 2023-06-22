The No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Ilia Topuria Emmett is back in action as he takes on No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC Jacksonville this Saturday, June 24th, 2023. Topuria is coming off a big submission win over top-10-ranked featherweight Bryce Mitchell. He will be looking to keep his momentum going and improve to 14-0 with a win this Saturday night.

Ilia Topuria Career Earnings

Josh Emmett has been in the UFC for the latter portion of 3 years and has made an estimated $313,000.

In his last fight, he lost his submitted top-10-ranked Bryce Mitchell via a second-round arm triangle choke at UFC 282. Il walked away with a base salary of $50,000 and with the win bonus, promotional bonus, and performance bonus he walked away with an estimated $154,500.

Ilia Topuria Net Worth

Josh Emmett has been a featherweight contender for a short time and has made an estimated $313,000 during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million through various endorsements and sponsorships outside of the UFC.

Topuria has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the European MMA regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2020.

Ilia Topuria Record

Ilia Topuria holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-0 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 8 by submission. He will look to improve his 5-0 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Jacksonville.

Ilia Topuria Next Fight

Ilia Topuria will fight Josh Emmett in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC Jacksonville. This fight will be held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Topuria (-330) making him a big favorite in this fight.

Ilia Topuria Age, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Ilia Topuria fights out of Alicante, Spain but is originally from Halle Westfalen, Germany.

He isn’t married but he is currently dating girlfriend Giorgina Uzcategui.

Age: 26

26 Born: Halle Westfalen, Germany

Halle Westfalen, Germany Height: 5’7″

5’7″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 69″

69″ Coach/Trainer: Jorge Climent

