Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Christopher Eubanks

Three players and one announcer are dealing with illnesses that are making their US Open experiences in 2023 decidedly different than previous years.

Hopefully, all feel better soon; they are listed in alphabetical order.

 

1. Christopher Eubanks

Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open

Christopher Eubanks struggled to get through his match today, and at one point was willing to concede a game to get a bathroom break.

He lost to wildcard Benjamin Bonzi in four sets.

 

2. Ons Jabeur

Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open

Ons Jabeur did not feel well on Tuesday when she faced Camila Osorio.

She had to call the doctor out during the match.

Jabeur prevailed, and the crowd was appreciative of her effort and rewarded her by serenading her with a “Happy Birthday” song to celebrate her 29th birthday on Monday.

3. John McEnroe

Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open

ESPN’s John McEnroe is sidelined for the tournament.

He tested positive for COVID-19 so he will not be available to be in the booth.

4. Dominic Thiem

Illness Is Causing Major Issues For 3 Players And 1 Announcer At 2023 US Open

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, only managed to get through one set of his match against Ben Shelton.

He lost the set and then got visibly ill at the beginning of the second set.

Thiem was forced to retire from the match.

Tennis News and Rumors
