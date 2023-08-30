Three players and one announcer are dealing with illnesses that are making their US Open experiences in 2023 decidedly different than previous years.

Hopefully, all feel better soon; they are listed in alphabetical order.

1. Christopher Eubanks

Christopher Eubanks struggled to get through his match today, and at one point was willing to concede a game to get a bathroom break.

He lost to wildcard Benjamin Bonzi in four sets.

Christopher Eubanks needed the bathroom so badly, he asked the umpire if he could concede the following game prior to a changeover… He didn’t, but basically tanked the next game – was already running off court during the point at 40-0 😂 Never seen anything like it. #USOpen — Blaynos (@Blaynos14) August 30, 2023

2. Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur did not feel well on Tuesday when she faced Camila Osorio.

She had to call the doctor out during the match.

Jabeur prevailed, and the crowd was appreciative of her effort and rewarded her by serenading her with a “Happy Birthday” song to celebrate her 29th birthday on Monday.

Ons Jabeur after beating Osorio at US Open: “She plays unbelievable. I’m not feeling my best today. Thank you guys for cheering for me.. I was trying.. it’s not easy playing her. She was trying to make me run even more” 😂 pic.twitter.com/1g3QeULLvK — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 29, 2023

3. John McEnroe

ESPN’s John McEnroe is sidelined for the tournament.

He tested positive for COVID-19 so he will not be available to be in the booth.

John McEnroe has tested positive for covid-19 and will not be working for ESPN at the #USOpen this year: “Unfortunately, after feeling a bit under the weather, I tested positive. I’m watching from home and can’t wait to get back to work soon”, he said in a statement. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) August 29, 2023

4. Dominic Thiem

Austrian Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, only managed to get through one set of his match against Ben Shelton.

He lost the set and then got visibly ill at the beginning of the second set.

Thiem was forced to retire from the match.

2020 US Open Champion Dominic Thiem retires from the match Vs Shelton at 5-7 0-1 😔 Says he constantly felt like he needed to throw up but couldn’t. Noticed previous reports that he was a bit under the weather during the last few days too… pic.twitter.com/qzstXZ5Dhi — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 30, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023