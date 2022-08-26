Inside look at Serena Williams’s Six US Open titles

We all know that Serena Williams has decided to retire, with the US Open being her last grand slam tennis tournament. Here is a look back at Williams’s six major titles at Flushing Meadows.

1999

Serena Williams became the first African American woman in the Open Era to win a grand slam singles tennis title. In the final she defeated the number one seed, Martina Hingis of Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6. Williams, seeded seventh, beat three of the top four players in the world en route to the title. She beat the fourth seed Monica Seles 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals, and the second seed Lindsay Davenport of the United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals.

2002

Three years later Serena Williams defeated her older sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the final. Both Williams sisters were the top two seeds as Serena was number one and Venus was number two. Serena was dominant throughout the two weeks as she won the U.S. Open without losing a set in her seven matches. Williams’s most dominant performance came in the second round, where she beat future world number one Dinara Safina, 6-0, 6-1.

2008

Serena’s third US Open title came in 2008 when she beat Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-5 in the final. Seeded fourth, Serena once again did not lose a set en route two the title. Even though Williams was seeded fourth heading into the tournament, with the win she returned to number one in the world. Serena’s most competitive match came in the quarterfinals, where she beat Venus Williams 7-6, 7-6. Serena won 8-6 in the first set tiebreak, and 9-7 in the second set tiebreak.

2012

Serena’s fourth US Open title went the distance as Williams beat Belarus’s Victoria Azarenka, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. In the final, Azarenka was serving for the championship before Williams marched back to win four straight games.

2013

Serena’s fifth US Open title was amazing. It was the second straight year that she beat Azarenka in the final, as Serena came away with a 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 win. But what made Williams’s 2013 title so special its the fact she won five sets en route to the title at love. Williams in fact bageled Carla Suarez Navarro 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

2014

Serena Williams defeated the 10th seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-3, 6-3 in the final. Williams’s first three wins came against fellow Americans, as she beat Taylor Townsend in round one, Vania King in round two and Varvara Lepchenko in round three.